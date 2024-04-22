Big Oil May Not Support All Trump 2.0 Policies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 82.85 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 87.00 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.19 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.794 +0.003 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.694 +0.009 +0.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 171 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.694 +0.009 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 86.19 -1.33 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 86.48 -1.28 -1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 82.57 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 87.35 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 88.64 -0.56 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 69.02 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 84.37 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 82.62 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 78.72 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 78.47 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 85.42 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 75.82 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 24 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

American Gasoline Prices Rise for Third Straight Week

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Snap Back Into Place

U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela Snap Back Into Place

The U.S. has reimposed sanctions…

Semiconductor Supply Chain Remains Secure Despite Taiwan Earthquake

Semiconductor Supply Chain Remains Secure Despite Taiwan Earthquake

An earthquake in Taiwan caused…

Researchers Develop Revolutionary Cathode Material for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Researchers Develop Revolutionary Cathode Material for Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Researchers at the University of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil May Not Support All Trump 2.0 Policies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 22, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The oil industry, which feels it has been the target of Biden's climate laws and provisions, has slammed what it has described as 'inept' energy policies and has often expressed frustration with the current Administration.
  • Two of Trump's leading campaign pledges—scrap the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and slap trade tariffs, especially a 60% tariff on Chinese products – may not benefit the oil and gas industry.
  • Executives at the U.S. oil majors have expressed support for the IRA.
Stacked rigs

Since day one of President Joe Biden's term in office, the U.S. oil and gas industry has been criticizing his energy policies, saying that these undermine America's energy and national security with punitive and restrictive measures against fossil fuels.  

Yet, during President Biden's tenure, American oil and gas production has hit record highs. But this achievement has come despite Biden's policies, not thanks to them, the industry says.  

For his part, the presumptive Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump has pledged to return to the "drill, baby, drill" policies supportive of unleashing more U.S. oil and gas production.

The industry, which feels it has been the target of Biden's climate laws and provisions, has slammed what it has described as 'inept' energy policies and has often expressed frustration with the current Administration and its many energy bills and proposals, including the fewest proposed lease sales in history, a methane emissions tax, and a pause on LNG export project approvals.

"Until the next administration is decided, we're in a state of flux when it comes to making certain business decisions," an executive at an U.S. exploration and production firm said in comments to the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey. Related: Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm

Another comment read, "I can't recall a more uncertain time with disturbing world conflicts and the choice we have to make in the U.S. presidential election."

The U.S. oil and gas industry favors Trump for president. It has donated $7.5 million to Donald Trump's campaign, clearly favoring him over President Biden, who has received just over $1 million from outside groups in the energy sector, according to data collected by OpenSecrets.

However, two of Trump's leading campaign pledges—scrap the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and slap trade tariffs, especially a 60% tariff on Chinese products – may not benefit the oil and gas industry.

The sector, despite criticizing the IRA for its emissions fees, is set to benefit from the IRA funding to get carbon capture and hydrogen projects up and running.

Last year, one of the biggest U.S. oil producers, Occidental, won one of two grants by the Biden Administration to build the world's first direct air capture plant in Texas that would extract carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. 

The U.S. Administration has also decided to support hydrogen hubs with $7 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This has stirred a lot of controversy due to the selection of sites planned to produce hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS).  

Trump has pledged to gut the IRA. However, this would first need a Republican-controlled Congress with both House and Senate. And even then, it could be difficult to scale back or scrap the incentives, as they mostly benefit projects and jobs in Republican states, analysts say.

Executives at the U.S. oil majors have expressed support for the IRA. One of these is none other than ExxonMobil's chief executive Darren Woods.

"I was very supportive of the IRA — I am very supportive of the IRA — because as legislated the IRA focuses on carbon intensity and in theory is technology-agnostic," Woods said at the CERAWeek in Houston last month, as carried by the Washington Post.

"They're not trying to pick a particular technology."

The American Petroleum Institute (API), despite all its criticism against many of Biden energy policies, also supports the IRA incentives for green technologies that benefit the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I suspect that when there is an attempt to repeal the IRA — and there will be — it will end up looking more like a scalpel-like approach rather than a butcher knife," API president and CEO Mike Sommers said at the Houston conference, the Washington Post reports.

"And we'll advocate for the provisions that we support."

The U.S. oil and gas industry is also apprehensive about an escalation of the trade war with China, with Trump's idea to slap a 60% tariff or higher on imports of Chinese goods. If Trump is not dissuaded from this idea, the cost of energy projects is set to rise due to expected increases in steel and aluminum pipes and inflationary pressure from upended trade routes.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build
Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?
U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Is Slowing Down

U.S. Shale Oil Production Growth Is Slowing Down

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com