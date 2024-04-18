China Scooped Up Record Volumes of Russian Oil In March

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.19 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.55 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.58 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.751 +0.039 +2.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.008 +0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%
Chart Mars US 167 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.008 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.46 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.32 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.91 -1.44 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 870 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.45 -1.70 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.93 -1.38 -1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 323 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 68.95 -2.68 -3.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.30 -2.68 -3.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.55 -2.68 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.65 -2.43 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 75.35 -2.68 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 75.35 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 85.35 -2.68 -3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 75.75 -2.68 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 72.92 -2.67 -3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 78.27 -2.67 -3.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.25 -2.50 -3.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

China Scooped Up Record Volumes of Russian Oil In March

China Exports Gasoline Using Blockchain In Unprecedented Move

China Exports Gasoline Using Blockchain In Unprecedented Move

China’s Sinochem Energy Technology Co has…

This is The Death Knell For Iraqi Kurdistan’s Independence

This is The Death Knell For Iraqi Kurdistan’s Independence

from the moment the oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Scooped Up Record Volumes of Russian Oil In March

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 18, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

China scooped up record volumes of crude oil imports from Russia in March, adding 790,000 barrels per day to its stockpiles, up from 570,000 bpd in January and February, Reuters’ Clyde Russell reported on Thursday, citing official Chinese import data. 

Beijing’s efforts to boost its strategic stockpiles is simultaneously skewing the country’s oil demand picture, with record imports of Russian oil contributing to a false picture of the country’s overall demand, Russell notes. 

First-quarter numbers for the year show a 670,000 bpd increase in inventory. 

According to Russell, the data masks weaker Chinese crude imports for Q1 2024, which came in at 11.02 million bpd, compared to 11.06 million bpd for the same quarter of last year. 

“The picture that emerges from the first quarter is that China's demand for imported crude oil was virtually flat, and that refiners are still boosting stockpiles even as prices start to increase,” Russell wrote. 

On Tuesday, oil prices rose following the release of new economic data for China showing strong GDP data, which is typically bullish for oil prices. Despite that GDP data, other economic indicators such as retail sales, industrial output and real estate investment showed weak domestic oil demand compared to forecasts. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that Chinese oil demand will grow by 500,000 bpd this year, declining to 300,000 bpd next year. By comparison with other OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, China, which last year accounted for 80% of OECD demand growth, is expected to see that share shrink to 43% this year and to 27% next year. The agency sees a gradual easing of demand, based on Chinese economic growth flagging and "the rapid domestic uptake of oil-substituting technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and high-speed rail."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Petrobras’ Amazon Drilling Plan Faces Growing Opposition From Locals

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com