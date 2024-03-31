Against All Odds American Oil Soars Under Biden

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 83.17 +1.82 +2.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 87.00 +1.59 +1.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.33 +1.58 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 1.763 +0.045 +2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.721 +0.049 +1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 149 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.721 +0.049 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.71 +0.88 +1.04%
Graph up Murban 4 days 86.33 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.13 +1.50 +1.84%
Graph down Basra Light 852 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 87.82 +1.72 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.97 +1.21 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 88.90 +1.44 +1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 306 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 71.50 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.55 +3.95 +4.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

UAE Eyeing Investments in Europe's Nuclear Energy Sector

Sanctions Begin To Bite Into Russian Oil Exports

Sanctions Begin To Bite Into Russian Oil Exports

The U.S. upped the ante…

Big Oil Grows Bolder in Transition Pushback

Big Oil Grows Bolder in Transition Pushback

Several big oil executives at…

Big Oil Criticized for Falling Short of Net-Zero Goals

Big Oil Criticized for Falling Short of Net-Zero Goals

Climate Action 100+ criticizes Big…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Against All Odds American Oil Soars Under Biden

By Alex Kimani - Mar 31, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Oil and gas investors have been handsomely rewarded under the Biden administration.
  • Energy shares jumped 124% so far since Biden took over at the Oval Office vs. a 65% decline for the comparable period under Trump.
  • Trump has promised to “drill baby, drill” and restore America's energy independence when he returns to the White House--even as the U.S. cements its position as a fossil fuel superpower. 
Biden

After a sharp decline in the final quarter of 2023, U.S. gasoline prices are surging again in a pivotal election year, offering Republicans a fresh chance to pin the blame on President Biden’s green agenda much to the chagrin of the White House. According to Bloomberg, citing new data from AAA Automobile Club, U.S. gas prices are now on course to hit the dreaded $4-a-gallon mark in the coming months, thanks to rising crude prices amid tightening supplies.

But here’s the kicker: under most key metrics, the U.S. oil and gas industry has flourished under the Biden administration despite its push towards a carbon-free future, proving that not even Washington has sufficient power to single-handedly sway large, globally interconnected markets like oil and gas. GOP White House hopefuls were quick to lambast Biden and his energy policies in the post-Covid oil price rally that hit its zenith shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Source: Y-Charts

Yet, Big Oil investors were hardly complaining. According to data compiled by Reuters, profits of the top five publicly traded oil companies, namely Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Corp.(NYSE:CVX), BP Inc.(NYSE:BP), Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) and TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) rocketed to $410 billion during the first three years of the Biden administration, a 100% increase compared to the corresponding period of Donald Trump’s presidency. Related: Oil Closes the Month on a Strong Note

Not surprisingly, oil and gas investors have been handsomely rewarded under the Biden administration, with energy shares jumping 124% so far since Biden took over at the Oval Office vs.-65% decline for the comparable period under Trump.

Source: Reuters

Republicans have repeatedly railed against Biden’s climate policies, blaming them for compromising U.S. “energy independence” by limiting U.S. oil and gas production and raising fuel prices. Shortly after becoming president, Biden [in]famously canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline project designed to bring in more Canadian crude to U.S. refineries and paused new LNG export permits pending an environmental review in 2023 ostensibly in a bid to woo climate voters.

Meanwhile, Trump has promised to “drill baby, drill” and restore America's energy independence when he returns to the White House--even as the U.S. cements its position as a fossil fuel superpower. 

However, Trump will have his work cut out because U.S. crude and natural gas production have both hit all-time highs under the Biden administration. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil production in the United States, including condensate, averaged 12.9 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023, breaking the previous U.S. and global record of 12.3 million b/d, set in 2019. Average monthly crude oil production set a new monthly record high in December 2023 at more than 13.3 million b/d.

Source: Reuters

And, the notion that Biden is tight-fisted when it comes to awarding oil permits is nothing but a myth, with the current administration having issued a total of 10,070 onshore drilling permits during its first three years in office compared to 9,892 under Trump over a similar period.

Reuters

U.S. crude production now significantly outpaces production by key rivals Saudi Arabia and Russia. Even better for the oil bulls, U.S. leadership is unlikely to be breached any time soon because no other country has even hit the pivotal level of 13.0 million b/d. Saudi Arabia had the best shot to give the U.S. a run for its money; however,  state-owned Saudi Aramco recently scrapped plans to increase production capacity to 13.0 million b/d by 2027.

Together, the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Russia now account for 40% (32.8 million b/d) of global oil. By comparison, the next three largest producers--Canada, Iraq, and China--produced a combined 13.1 million b/d in 2023, only slightly higher than what the United States produced by itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: EIA

Dustin Meyer, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs at the American Petroleum Institute, the top U.S. oil and gas trade group, has acknowledged that Biden’s climate policies are having little negative impact now, although he still fears they might do the damage in the years ahead,

"There's only so much that an administration of either party can do in the near term to impact supply or demand. We are concerned about the administration's policies when it comes to leasing, when it comes to LNG, when it comes to infrastructure development, and they are going to make it very difficult for us to meet the energy needs of the future,” he has told Reuters.

Several analysts have predicted that Brent prices will eventually cross $90 per barrel in the months ahead thanks to strict production discipline by OPEC+, production disruption in Russia due to Ukrainian drone attacks and limited production growth by non-OPEC producers including the U.S. There’s a possibility we might see $4 oil before the end of the year, although the Biden administration will be almost powerless to intervene this time around, having nearly drained the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com