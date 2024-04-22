Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 33 mins 83.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.15 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.31 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.034 +1.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 -0.020 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 171 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.691 -0.020 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 87.52 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph up Murban 4 days 87.76 +0.24 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.27 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 874 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 88.05 +0.44 +0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 88.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 4 days 89.20 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 87.52 +0.17 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 328 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 69.02 +0.12 +0.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.37 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.62 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.72 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.42 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.47 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.42 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.82 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 87.09 +0.49 +0.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 73.37 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 78.72 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.62 +0.41 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.90 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 23 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Kurdish Media Allege OPEC Request for Resumption of Oil Exports to Turkey

Carbon Price Crash Threatens EU Transition Funds

Carbon Price Crash Threatens EU Transition Funds

Earlier this year, the price…

China Raises Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Soaring Crude Oil Prices

China Raises Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Soaring Crude Oil Prices

China is raising from Wednesday…

Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

Profit Taking Is Putting Downward Pressure on Oil Prices

Oil prices fell this week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

By Irina Slav - Apr 22, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Diesel fuel production has apparently ramped up, largely eliminating worries of a shortage.
  • Tamas Varga: “There is a genuine weakness in the physical market, as reflected in the growing contango in diesel futures contracts,”.
  • Uncertainty about economic growth in the U.S. and Europe could put a damper on diesel demand.
Diesel

Back in September last year, Bloomberg reported that refineries around the world were struggling to keep up with demand for diesel fuel. That imbalance led to soaring diesel prices, with the fuel gaining 60% in Europe and topping $140 per barrel in the U.S.

At the time, there were warnings that economic activity roaring back after the pandemic and the 2022 energy crunch would lead to a diesel fuel shortage and drive higher inflation. Only that didn’t happen. Because since then, diesel prices have fallen and now the warnings are about weak oil demand.

Reuters’s John Kemp wrote in a recent column that institutional speculators were selling their diesel positions as prices began to decline. That decline, for its part, was a result of the global trade flow adjustments after the string of ship attacks by Yemen’s Houthis in the Red Sea.

It took a while for this adjustment to be completed, but now it seems to be a fact, and this fact is pressuring diesel prices. Also, diesel fuel production has apparently ramped up, largely eliminating worries of a shortage. The same, however, cannot be said about economic activity.

The March reading of the U.S. Purchasing Manager Index, a closely followed indicator of growth or decline in the manufacturing sector, disappointed. It stood at 51.9, while forecasts had seen it at 52.5. It was also a decline on February, when the reading stood at 52.2. Now, anything above 50 is a sign of growth, but it appears this growth is weakening and this is being reflected in diesel prices. Related: Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm

The situation was very much the same in Europe, which was hardly a surprise given the struggles that the EU’s manufacturing sector is going through with higher energy costs and what seems like insufficient help from governments. And this might well be why the diesel fuel market is suffering: because economies run predominantly on diesel.

“There is a genuine weakness in the physical market, as reflected in growing contango in diesel futures contracts,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga told Bloomberg last week. “There’s a general feeling of souring of sentiment.”

Another analyst, James Noel-Beswick from Sparta Commodities, told the publication that there were fundamental reasons for the state of the diesel fuel market: weaker demand in key markets, combined with an increase in diesel-producing capacity.

Yet, it may be a temporary thing. Reuters’ Kemp again reported earlier this month that an alternative PMI reading done by the Institute for Supply Management suggested improvement in activity in March, especially in manufacturing. Services, on the other hand, saw weaker activity. It is interesting to note that the services industry includes sectors such as farming, transport, and construction—all heavy users of diesel fuel.

Bloomberg has also suggested that the weakness in diesel demand—and prices—may be a temporary occurrence very similar to the tightness in that market last year, which prompted analysts to warn about potential shortages as recently as six months ago.

That this tightness did not really materialize is, on the one hand, good news. Higher fuel prices get passed on to consumers, hurting purchasing power and contributing to inflation. But the weakness in diesel is also a sign of stuttering economies, which is not such good news, as seen in Europe, where the decline in diesel fuel demand has accompanied extra-weak GDP growth that in key economies such as Germany has turned into a recession. The U.S. economy is growing, per the latest GDP reports, but this has not been enough to shake off a sense of concern among analysts and forecasters.

That’s probably because although growth is there, it is slowing down. The gross domestic product reading for the third quarter of 2023 was a robust 4.9%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That’s when there was a lot of talk about diesel shortages. Then, in the fourth quarter, the economy decelerated to 3.4%. Now, forecasts for the final reading for that final quarter of 2023 are for a much lower figure: 2%. And judging from diesel fuel prices, things over the first three months of this year have not changed much.

The Bloomberg report from last week on the price of diesel contained the suggestion that the fuel’s price movements harbinger weakness in oil demand, too. However, that might well be wishful thinking for a publication that has actively campaigned for the energy transition for years. Yet even Bloomberg has had to admit on more than one occasion that the transition is not going as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowhere was this fact presented as clearly as in a September 2023 report on the outlook for oil demand, which had apparently surprised many. “Until the link between economic growth and rising demand for gasoline, diesel and other oil products can be broken, a peak in crude consumption is likely to remain elusive,” Bloomberg’s authors wrote in that report. They weren’t wrong.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Eyes Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Firm
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 22 2024 said:
    It isn't true that weak Diesel prices reflect global economic slowdown. They only reflect weaknesses in the half of the global economy to which the United States and the EU belong which is stagnating with inflation starting to rise. March reading of the US Purchasing Manager Index (PMI), a closely followed indicator of growth or decline in the manufacturing sector stood at 51.9 against forecasts of 52.5. The situation was very much the same in Europe with the EU’s manufacturing sector struggling with higher energy costs and supposedly insufficient help from governments.

    The other half is the China-led Asia-Pacific region which vibrant and growing fast with the lowest inflation. China's economy is projected to grow this year by 5% though it grew in the first quarter by 5.2% compared with a projected growth of 2.5% for the United States and 0.8% for the EU.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build
Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In
Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025
Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy

Canada's Hydro-Heavy Decarbonization Strategy in Jeopardy
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com