Trump 2.0 Set To Gut Biden's Energy and Climate Policies

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 78.18 -1.01 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 82.34 -1.22 -1.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.95 -1.03 -1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.696 +0.120 +7.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.299 +0.022 +0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Mars US 109 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.299 +0.022 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 82.07 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 83.17 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 78.71 -1.27 -1.59%
Graph down Basra Light 813 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.10 -1.39 -1.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 85.16 -1.23 -1.42%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 83.83 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.89 +0.26 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 266 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 59.46 +0.87 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.61 +0.87 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.86 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 70.46 +0.87 +1.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 64.46 +0.87 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 68.21 +0.87 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 73.96 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.21 +0.87 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.56 +1.32 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 23 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 5 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Chicago Files Suit Against Big Oil

Tajikistan Boosts Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Despite Domestic Rationing

Tajikistan Boosts Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Despite Domestic Rationing

Tajikistan's state-owned power company plans…

Hydrogen Mining: The New Energy Transition Challenge

Hydrogen Mining: The New Energy Transition Challenge

French researchers have discovered a…

UK Battery Storage Firms Wrestle with Financial Turmoil

UK Battery Storage Firms Wrestle with Financial Turmoil

UK battery storage investment trusts,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump 2.0 Set To Gut Biden's Energy and Climate Policies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 20, 2024, 6:00 PM CST
  • Former officials in the Trump Administration and Republican policy consultants are already drafting blueprints of energy and climate policies for a second Trump term in office.
  • All indications are that if Trump wins, he will make yet another U-turn in America's energy and environmental policies.
  • The oil industry as a whole is looking at a second Trump term much more favorably than it does at the current Biden Administration.
Join Our Community
Trump

Donald Trump, the most likely Republican presidential nominee, is set to overturn or at least try to dismantle many of President Joe Biden's energy and climate policies if the former president wins the November election.

The Biden Administration's methane rules, LNG export pause, EV mandates, federal oil and gas leasing, and even the Inflation Reduction Act will be all on the chopping block in a second Trump term in office.   

Trump would look to boost oil, natural gas, and coal development in the United States and, once again, withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, Republican policy advisers tell Reuters.

As the Biden Administration is racing to finish environmental rules so that they cannot be unwound by either a Republican Congress or the White House, Trump's campaign and advisers are preparing to dismantle many of the energy and climate policies in the first days of a second Trump presidency.

Federal Agencies Race to Finish Biden Rules

Federal agencies are expediting unfinished rules on environmental protection to make sure they can't be gutted early next year via the Congressional Review Act, or CRA, an oversight tool Congress may use to overturn final rules issued by federal agencies, Politico reports.

The first Trump Administration used that act to gut several Obama-era federal agency rules. CRA allows Congress to overturn agency rules within 60 congressional session days of when a regulation is finalized and sent to the Capitol. This means that the deadline for finalizing the Biden Administration rules to keep them out of CRA reach could be as soon as May or June.

"It's pedal to the metal time," James Goodwin, a senior policy analyst at the liberal-leaning Center for Progressive Reform, told Politico.  

Advisers Line Up Trump Energy Agenda

Former officials in the Trump Administration and Republican policy consultants are already drafting blueprints of energy and climate policies for a second Trump term in office. All indications are that if Trump wins, he will make yet another U-turn in America's energy and environmental policies. Related: Gold Hydrogen Could Be A Game-Changer for Energy Markets

Shale tycoon Harold Hamm, Trump's former National Economic Council Director, Larry Kudlow, former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and former senior adviser Kevin Hassett are some of the people with whom Trump is directly discussing energy policy issues, according to Reuters' sources.

The oil industry as a whole is looking at a second Trump term much more favorably than it does at the current Biden Administration, which, U.S. oil and gas associations say, has waged war on America's oil and gas sector and risks to undermine national security.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and other organizations have heavily criticized the Biden Administration for reducing oil and gas lease sales on federal lands to a historical low, new methane rules, and the freeze on permitting new U.S. LNG export facilities.

Although U.S. oil and gas production has been setting records under Biden, the industry acknowledges it is doing that despite – not thanks to – the current Administration.

The sector associations have frequently criticized Biden's energy policies as "hostile" to the oil and gas industry and undermining the American economy and jobs.

In the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey, an executive at an E&P firm said: "The administration's continued war on the petroleum industry has an effect for sure, but we're seeing that the real world needs our industry, and the public is trumping the downward pressure the administration is trying to maintain."  

What Will Trump Change?

If Trump wins the presidential election, he is sure to support the oil and gas industry by introducing more lease sales – after all, "drill, baby, drill" is a frequent campaign talking point, as is Biden's EV mandate.

"On day one, I will end Crooked Joe Biden's insane electric vehicle mandate," Trump said at a rally last month. 

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is also under scrutiny for possible scrapping of tax breaks if Trump wins in November. However, this would first need a Republican-controlled Congress with both House and Senate. And even then, it could be difficult to scale back or scrap the incentives, as they mostly benefit projects and jobs in Republican states, analysts say.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current pause on new permits for LNG export plants could also be undone by a Trump administration.  

"A Trump administration could be expected to be more supportive of developers, allowing more export projects and ultimately boosting international sales of US gas," Ed Crooks, Vice-Chair, Americas, at Wood Mackenzie, wrote in an analysis last month.

"A more active leasing programme could potentially boost production, but only in the longer term. It would be unrealistic to expect a change of administration to make a large and rapid difference to the supply side for US oil and gas," Crooks noted.

Trump could actually influence U.S. fossil fuel demand more than supply, according to WoodMac.  

A combination of scrapping the EV mandate and supporting domestic demand for fuels and natural gas "could make a material difference to US demand for oil and gas over time," WoodMac Crooks says. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ukraine War Boosts Big Oil Profits, Highlights Energy Security
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com