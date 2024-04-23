Bitcoin Mining and Population Growth Are Pushing the Texas Grid to the Brink

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.01 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.05 +1.05 +1.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.65 +1.46 +1.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.793 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 +0.037 +1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%
Chart Mars US 172 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.722 +0.037 +1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.19 -1.33 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.48 -1.28 -1.46%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.57 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 875 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.35 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.20 -0.49 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.64 -0.56 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.51 -1.01 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 329 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 68.70 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.05 -0.32 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.30 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.40 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.10 -0.32 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.15 -0.32 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.10 -0.32 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.50 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.08 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.86 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.43 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.33 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.75 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.31 +0.41 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

China's Coal Dependence to Persist Despite Global Climate Goals

China Raises Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Soaring Crude Oil Prices

China Raises Gasoline and Diesel Prices amid Soaring Crude Oil Prices

China is raising from Wednesday…

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

British multinational oil & gas…

Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

Weak Diesel Prices Reflect Global Economic Slowdown

Diesel fuel production has ramped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bitcoin Mining and Population Growth Are Pushing the Texas Grid to the Brink

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 23, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Texas energy grid struggles to meet demand during mild spring weather due to increasing population, industrial growth, and Bitcoin mining.
  • Concerns about hot summer as Texas grid faces critical spring crunch and lacks sufficient energy storage.
  • Texas grid is isolated from the rest of the U.S., making it vulnerable to failures in the event of extreme weather.
energy grid

The Texas energy grid faced its first high-heat litmus test of the year this month as warming April temperatures placed an early strain on utilities. Earlier this month, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) had to postpone scheduled maintenance to “to help alleviate potential tight conditions” in order to keep up with energy demand as more residents turned on their air conditioning units. Worryingly, it wasn’t an intense or unprecedented heat wave that placed a stress test on the troubled grid, it was temperatures in the 80s – nothing impressive or unexpected for the region.

The Texas electrical grid regularly schedules maintenance in the springtime because there is typically excess energy production thanks to mild weather conditions. “Yet merely warm spring weather is now enough to push the Texas grid to the brink,” the Wall Street Journal recently reported

There are a few reasons that the Texas grid is experiencing unprecedented strain. The first issue is booming population growth – for several years in a row, Texas has been the fastest-growing state in the nation. From 2000 to 2022, Texas gained 9,085,073 residents, nearly 3 million more than the next largest-gaining state, Florida. In addition to a ballooning population, Texas’ industrial and tech sectors are also growing at a breakneck pace. Tech, in particular, is a huge consumer of energy as data centers proliferate and Artificial Intelligence eats up an ever-increasing amount of electricity. All of these factors contribute to a major uptick in energy demand for the Lone Star State. 

What’s more, a recent surge in Bitcoin prices has caused the energy-sucking cryptocurrency miners to ramp up production. Many of these operations have opted to set up in Texas because, in a cruel irony, they can take advantage of Texas’ considerable and increasing grid crunches for arbitrage, leveraging their enormous and ever-expanding energy needs by getting paid to reduce power usage

And then there’s the issue of climate change. A particularly mild winter gave Texas a little break, but this summer is set to be one of the hottest on record. AC units across the state will be pushed to their limits – and so will the grid. The result of all these energy consumption factors is that the Texas energy grid could be in serious trouble this year. A spring crunch is a particularly worrying omen, and many experts are concerned that it may be the canary in the coal mine for a difficult and energy-insecure summer. And it certainly doesn’t help that critical springtime maintenance was curtailed. 

The Texas grid has a tragic history of weather-related failures. In the winter of 2021, the grid collapsed during a cold snap, resulting in the deaths of at least 246 people across the state. And while Texas has done a lot of work to update and weatherize the grid since that tragic failure, only time will tell if the grid is ready for this summer’s blistering temperatures and prolonged heat waves. 

The good news is that Texas has added a whole lot of solar and wind energy capacity to the grid, which should be able to generate a considerable amount of energy under this summer’s sun. These renewable additions to the grid are credited with keeping the state’s utilities afloat last summer. But the variability of these energy sources and the rapid increase of the state’s energy needs leave this summer’s energy security uncertain to say the least. Texas simply doesn’t have enough energy storage capacity to keep the grid supplied with energy when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. 

Luckily, Texas has a whole lot of natural gas resources to fall back on. But it lacks other critical back-ups. Unlike other U.S. states, the Texas energy grid is completely isolated from the rest of the country, a strategic decision that has allowed the state to eschew regulations and operate under its own Wild West ethos. This isolation was a key part of the reason that the grids failed so tragically and completely in 2021 – Texas couldn’t quickly pull energy from neighboring states to fill the gaps. While many have argued that it’s time for Texas to reconnect to the rest of the nation’s grids for greater energy security, ERCOT has retained its lone-wolf status. Hopefully, this doesn’t prove to be another tragic mistake. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil May Not Support All Trump 2.0 Policies

Next Post

Oil Takes a Breather as Geopolitical Risk Eases
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build

Oil Moves Down on Crude Inventory Build
Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In

Should We Keep Investing in Oil and Gas? Experts Weigh In
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com