America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 120.3 +3.43 +2.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 121.3 +3.70 +3.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.539 +0.054 +0.64%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.336 +0.127 +3.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.305 +0.114 +2.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 24 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.305 +0.114 +2.72%

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 16 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Why OPEC’s Plan To Pump More Crude Won’t Rescue The Market

Why OPEC’s Plan To Pump More Crude Won’t Rescue The Market

Tight supply in oil markets…

The Confusing Rumors About Russia's Suspension From OPEC+

The Confusing Rumors About Russia's Suspension From OPEC+

Rumors that Russia might be…

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions

The West has piled on…

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

By Editorial Dept - Jun 03, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
1. OPEC+ Speeds Up Oil Production Increases

- The most recent OPEC+ meeting this Thursday saw members of the oil group agree on production hikes of 648,000 b/d in both July and August, seeking to offset pressures coming from Russia sanctions.

- Interestingly, Russia approved of the deal – if one is to exclude it from the tally, OPEC+ has been underperforming its targets by 1.6 million b/d – so perhaps Moscow has little faith in the viability of output increases.

- With Saudi Arabia’s spare capacity assessed at 800,000 b/d and almost half of it coming from the Neutral Zone co-developed with Kuwait, even Saudi Aramco’s ability to produce enough crude is questionable.

- The OPEC+ speed up might have been a result of a diplomatic flurry between Riyadh and Washington, with rumors that US President Joe Biden is considering a visit to the Saudi capital.

2. Venezuelan Exports Drop to Almost 2-Year Low

- Venezuela’s oil exports plunged to their lowest level since October 2020 as repair works at the José terminal, the main oil port in the country, hindered loadings.

- According to PDVSA data reported by Reuters, May witnessed total exports dropping to 391,452 b/d, a 49% decline compared to April 2022.

- Whilst oil quality issues are still a problem with some Chinese buyers, the main cause of lower Venezuelan crude exports last month was José’s two largest berths being shut…

