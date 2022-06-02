U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.2 +1.93 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.0 +1.66 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.495 -0.201 -2.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.268 +0.125 +3.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.213 +0.141 +3.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 110.1 +0.49 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.213 +0.141 +3.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 112.4 -4.04 -3.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 115.8 -2.64 -2.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 185 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.53 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 +0.59 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 +0.59 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.8 +0.59 +0.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.0 +0.59 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 +4.00 +3.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -5.50 -4.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 120.6 -0.11 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 109.2 +0.59 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 +0.75 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.5 +0.50 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.0 +3.49 +2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

What Is Holding The Renewable Energy Industry Back?

What Is Holding The Renewable Energy Industry Back?

Global supply chain disruptions and…

China Serves Oil Bulls Some Good News

China Serves Oil Bulls Some Good News

Factory activity in China declined…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 02, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

A White House economic advisor told a panel on Thursday that the Biden administration is now considering the U.S. congressional proposal that would place a windfall tax on oil and gas as prices at the pumps continue to soar, Reuters reports.

"We are very much open to any proposal that would provide relief to consumers at the pump," National Economic Council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti told a Roosevelt Institute panel, as cited by Reuters.

Ramamurti said the White House was “engaging in conversations” with Congress about a windfall tax, noting there was a “variety of interesting proposals”.   

The National Economic Council official also noted a potential impact on supply if a windfall tax were imposed, though he said he did not see this as an “insurmountable hurdle”, Reuters reported. 

Ramamurti’s comments came just a day after the National Economic Council deputy director told reporters that Biden’s plan to combat inflation included lowering the budget in part by raising taxes on America’s wealthiest and the country’s big businesses. 

“What the president has done and made clear is that we are dedicated to doing everything we can to stop and push back on that Russian aggression, but it’s going to cause pain for American consumers in the short term, and gas prices are one unfortunate example,” Ramamurti told local media. 

On Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline in the United States hit $4.715, up from $4.671 on Wednesday, according to AAA. Brent crude was trading at nearly $118 and WTI at $117. 

Talk of a potential windfall tax in the United States follows a move by Hungary to impose taxes on extra profits for large companies across industries, in order to subsidize consumer energy bills and defense. It also follows an announcement on May 26 that the UK would implement a windfall tax on energy first in the North Sea

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Claims Its Oil Production Will Rebound In June

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Diesel Prices Hit New Record On Wednesday

Diesel Prices Hit New Record On Wednesday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com