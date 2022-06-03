Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 59 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 17 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Energy prices are breaking records,…

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

Despite sky-high oil prices, U.S.…

Study Reveals Alarming Lack Of Climate Change Research In Central Asia

Study Reveals Alarming Lack Of Climate Change Research In Central Asia

Central Asia, one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

The Countries Benefiting From Russian Oil Bans

By Editorial Dept - Jun 03, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
The EU finally reached an agreement — albeit a watered-down one — on banning Russian oil imports. The ban has been a long time coming - and it will be a long time coming still as the ban won't go into full effect until the end of the year. 

But that won't stop oil prices from reacting to the ban. 

The ban, of course, is designed to punish Putin by choking off Russia's oil revenues. But the West may be shocked to learn that what it has accomplished - at least in the short term - is its own misery in the form of higher crude prices. 

Russia, like other major crude oil producers this year, has benefited handsomely from crude oil sales since the huge price spike that began last Fall. For Russia, the timing couldn't have been more perfect. Those oil revenues are helping to fund its war in Ukraine. This unfortunate scenario is precisely what has prompted the EU to try to arrange some monetary punishment by refusing to purchase the international pariah's crude oil. But the ramifications will go well beyond Russia into the very countries that are seeking to choke off Russia's war funds - even into America.

Russia exports nearly 8 million bpd of crude oil and condensate - 2.3 million bpd of which makes its way into the EU. Of that 2.3 million bpd, 1.6 million bpd is shipping to the EU by sea. This is the first type of crude that will be banned. The rest of the crude that makes its way from Russia to the EU is shipped via pipeline,…

