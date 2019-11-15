A ‘Latin Spring’ In The Making?

Crude oil prices trended up slightly in the second half of this week on a surprise crude oil inventory draw, but disappointments over U.S.-China trade talks mean there’s not much to move this needle. Any excitement over a prospective deal has been quashed by another conflict over China’s apparent agreement to buy $50 billion in American agricultural products annually. More than anything, this is what oil prices are responding to these days.

‘Latin Spring’ Starts in Bolivia … Where Will It Stop?

After the military ordered long-time Bolivian leader Evo Morales to step down, prompting him to flee to Mexico for asylum, violent protests and clashes with police have now been renewed as Bolivian Senate leader Jeanine Anez assumes the interim presidency, with the apparent backing of the police and the military. And those protests are being staged by Morales’ supporters, keeping in mind that, whether he’s in Mexico or not, Morales’ party controls a majority in both houses of Congress.

Morales lost his footing after mass protests broke out following the October 20th presidential elections in which he was controversially seeking a fourth term in office. At stake are some major projects that are now hostage to the chaotic whims of a caretaker government that has to usher in new elections quickly.

It would be a mistake to think that it was that easy to get rid of Morales, whose claim to fame…