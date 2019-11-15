Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 +1.11 +1.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 19 hours 57.42 -0.35 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 2 days 60.15 -0.70 -1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.60 +1.03 +1.67%
Murban 2 days 64.76 +1.06 +1.66%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.52 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 2 days 65.99 -0.30 -0.45%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.61 +0.23 +0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Girassol 2 days 64.21 +0.31 +0.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.90 +0.94 +2.41%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.02 -0.35 -0.91%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.37 -0.35 -0.70%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.77 -0.35 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 days 46.92 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.72 -0.35 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 51 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 1 hour Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 1 hour ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 3 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 10 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 11 mins What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 11 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 21 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Money Managers: This Is The Maximum Value Of The Aramco IPO

Alt Text

Aramco’s 658 Page Prospectus Fails To Answer The $2 Trillion Question

Saudi Aramco has released its…

Alt Text

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Again: Loses Nearly 100 Rigs In 3 Months

The US rig count continued…

Alt Text

The Bullish Surprise In OPEC's Latest Report

In OPEC’s final report before…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 15, 2019, 10:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Aspark Owl

It may not be faster than a speeding bullet, but the newest electric vehicle unveiled this week at the Dubai Motor Show can travel at an astonishing 250 miles per hour.

The superfluousness of traveling that speed aside, the car has grabbed the attention of the world over and has been crowned the “fastest accelerating car in the world”, but falling short of carrying the title of the fastest car in the world, but it certainly is in the top ten.

The Japanese Aspark Owl, as it’s called, can reach 60 mph within 1.69 seconds. Tesla’s Roadster, for comparison, can reach 60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

But the car also boasts another accolade—its 64kWh lithium ion battery can be fully charged within just 80 minutes. Range? 280 miles—that is, unless you decide to accelerate to 60mph in 1.69 seconds at every streetlight.

Aspark has manufactured just 50 of these vehicles, and the price tag comes in at a whopping $3.19 million, joining the ranks of other who-has-that-kinda-money vehicles, including Rolls-Royce’s exorbitant $13 million Sweptail, Bugatti’s $8.9 million Centodieci, Maybach’s $8 million Exelero, Koenigsegg’s $4.8 million CCXR Trevita, and Lamborghini’s $4.5 million Veneno.

Aspark is planning two more hypercars in the future, one bigger than the Owl and one smaller—but the big one will not be an SUV.

While only a handful of this EV has been made, it will no doubt fulfill a need in upper echelon mystery-man circles: that is, better EV choices—a gaping hole in the EV market.

Electric vehicles are having a tough time breaking into the US car market, with sales of all electric vehicles in the United States, including hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, slumping in Q3 due to a lack of variety. EV sales fell 1.3% year over year in Q3, to 4.2 million vehicles.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Putin Determined To Strengthen Ties With OPEC

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Crashes Again: Loses Nearly 100 Rigs In 3 Months
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival
Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

 The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

The Stage Is Set For Oil Price Volatility On November 18th

 Saudi Arabia's Final Attempt To Boost Aramco's Valuation

Saudi Arabia's Final Attempt To Boost Aramco's Valuation

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com