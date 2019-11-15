Forget Tesla, This Is The Most Impressive Electric Vehicle Of The Year

It may not be faster than a speeding bullet, but the newest electric vehicle unveiled this week at the Dubai Motor Show can travel at an astonishing 250 miles per hour.

The superfluousness of traveling that speed aside, the car has grabbed the attention of the world over and has been crowned the “fastest accelerating car in the world”, but falling short of carrying the title of the fastest car in the world, but it certainly is in the top ten.

The Japanese Aspark Owl, as it’s called, can reach 60 mph within 1.69 seconds. Tesla’s Roadster, for comparison, can reach 60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

But the car also boasts another accolade—its 64kWh lithium ion battery can be fully charged within just 80 minutes. Range? 280 miles—that is, unless you decide to accelerate to 60mph in 1.69 seconds at every streetlight.

Aspark has manufactured just 50 of these vehicles, and the price tag comes in at a whopping $3.19 million, joining the ranks of other who-has-that-kinda-money vehicles, including Rolls-Royce’s exorbitant $13 million Sweptail, Bugatti’s $8.9 million Centodieci, Maybach’s $8 million Exelero, Koenigsegg’s $4.8 million CCXR Trevita, and Lamborghini’s $4.5 million Veneno.

Aspark is planning two more hypercars in the future, one bigger than the Owl and one smaller—but the big one will not be an SUV.

While only a handful of this EV has been made, it will no doubt fulfill a need in upper echelon mystery-man circles: that is, better EV choices—a gaping hole in the EV market.

Electric vehicles are having a tough time breaking into the US car market, with sales of all electric vehicles in the United States, including hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, slumping in Q3 due to a lack of variety. EV sales fell 1.3% year over year in Q3, to 4.2 million vehicles.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

