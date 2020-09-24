OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.46 +0.15 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 42.08 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.225 -0.023 -1.02%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 +0.14 +0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 2.225 -0.023 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 31.43 +0.13 +0.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 38.93 +0.13 +0.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 40.33 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 36.68 -0.12 -0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 36.43 +0.13 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 39.23 +0.13 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 35.58 +0.13 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 +0.50 +1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.67 +0.33 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 13 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 3 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 18 mins JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 10 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 7 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 2 hours .
  • 55 mins Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies

Breaking News:

Miners Protest Underground As Poland Moves To Phase Out Coal

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

Argentina’s prized Vaca Muerta shale…

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices changed course on…

Lower Oil Production Hits Pipeline Operators Hard

Lower Oil Production Hits Pipeline Operators Hard

This year’s U.S. oil production…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

By Irina Slav - Sep 24, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Just when they thought they had rebalanced the oil market, OPEC members were served an unpleasant surprise from exempted fellow Libya. The country’s warring factions reached a ceasefire, and some long-shuttered oil ports have been reopened, along with the fields that feed them. By the end of the month, the National Oil Corporation plans to boost the average daily output of the nation from less than 100,000 bpd to 260,000 bpd. Meanwhile, OPEC+ has relaxed its production cuts by 2 million bpd.  The market, according to Mercuria chief executive Marco Dunand, cannot handle this.

In an interview for Bloomberg, Dunand said demand was still weaker than previously expected, and any additional oil flowing into markets would fail to be absorbed. This means a looming build in floating storage as this month, global inventories rose by between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd—and that’s excluding the Libyan restart— while drawdowns over the final quarter were seen at 1 million bpd.

In his bearish outlook for the immediate term, Mercuria’s head is in sync with the head of another commodity trading major, Trafigura. The third super trader, however, is surprisingly optimistic. Also in an interview with Bloomberg, Vitol’s chief executive said earlier this month he expected global crude oil inventories to shrink considerably by the end of the year. While both the heads of Trafigura and Mercuria expect stocks to build first before starting to decline, Vitol’s chief said he expected a drawdown of some 250-300 million barrels by the end of the year.

Reports emerged earlier this month that commodity traders—including the Big Three—were chartering more tankers to store crude oil offshore, sparking concern we could see something like a repeat of this spring when hundreds of millions of barrels of unsellable oil had to be dumped on tankers because onshore storage was full. After the lockdowns ended, demand began improving. This moderate demand boost, however, fell short of pretty much all expectations.

Related: Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

One particularly worrying trend is the slow rate of economic recovery among emerging countries—the main drivers of oil demand growth. Except for China, most are still battling the coronavirus and its effects on their economies. India is a good case in point: its oil demand is seen to be the worst affected by the coronavirus as the country itself suffers the second-highest total case count in the world.

Some analysts believe, however, that demand in China is about to start slowing down soon. It will be a long-term trend, according to the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, and a result not just of Covid-19 but of Beijing’s emission-reduction goals. Over the next 20 years, the energy research organization said, China’s oil demand was likely to grow at an annual pace of 3 to 4 million bpd, after growing by double-digit rates in the past few years.

According to Mercuria’s Dunand, oil demand during the fourth quarter will average 95 million bpd. That’s down from a market consensus of 97 to 98 million bpd, made in spring. And the rate at which excessive inventories will be drawn is seen weaker than previously expected. Add to this a dramatic build in diesel inventories because refiners, Dunand noted to Bloomberg, are dumping jet fuel into the diesel pool, and Libya’s restart of production and the outlook for prices once again becomes grim. 

According to the head of Mercuria, the biggest problem on the oil market is the diesel stock oversupply. With many countries in Europe restricting movement again, whatever improvement there had been in fuel demand—especially jet fuel—will likely slow down further now, if not reverse if a full-blown second wave of infections hits the continent. And the problem will persist.

Meanwhile, OPEC is out of options. The cartel and its partners in OPEC+ will discuss the next steps later this year, with the original plan involving a further relaxation of the cuts, by 2 million bpd, from January 2021. The way prices are moving now and likely to move during the final quarter, this may become a topic of arguments within the group, as some members need oil revenues more urgently than others.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again
Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com