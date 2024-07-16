India Increases Windfall Tax on Crude Oil

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.86 -1.05 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.92 -0.93 -1.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.42 -0.97 -1.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.194 +0.036 +1.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 -0.025 -1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Mars US 256 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 -0.025 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 18 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 959 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 18 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.27 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 412 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 68.11 -0.30 -0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 84.06 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 82.31 -0.30 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.51 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 76.31 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.91 -0.30 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.76 -0.30 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 76.61 -0.30 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 86.09 -0.53 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.69 -0.95 -1.19%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.44 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 85.98 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.44 -0.41 -0.53%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.71 -0.41 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 9 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 11 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

UK's First New Coal Mine in 30 Years Faces Legal Challenge

The Future May Not Be As Electric as We Think

The Future May Not Be As Electric as We Think

The Saudi oil giant likes…

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

A Reuters investigation reveals a…

Oil Prices Perk Up on Crude Draw

Oil Prices Perk Up on Crude Draw

WTI crude popped today after…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Increases Windfall Tax on Crude Oil

By Michael Kern - Jul 16, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT
  • India has increased its windfall tax on petroleum crude to $83.75 per metric ton effective July 16th for a two-week period.
  • The windfall tax, levied as a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), aims to capture excess profits from energy companies.
  • India first introduced the windfall tax in July 2022 and has been adjusting the rates based on average oil prices.
Oil

India has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude effective July 16, the government said in a notification on Monday. 

The windfall tax on petroleum crude was revised up to $83.75 (7,000 Indian rupees) per metric ton, up from $71.78 (6,000 rupees) per ton. 

The raised tax, which is being levied in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), will be effective for two weeks starting on Tuesday. 

India first introduced the windfall tax in July 2022, joining other governments in taxing excessive profits at the energy companies. India slapped the windfall tax on the country’s oil producers and oil refiners who were exporting more due to the high international price of crude oil and refined products. The new taxes were aimed to serve as an incentive to keep more product at home and export less.  

“As exports are becoming highly remunerative, it has been seen that certain refiners are drying out their pumps in the domestic market,” a government-issued statement said at the time.  

Since then, India has been reviewing the tax rates on crude oil and fuels every two weeks, based on the average oil prices in the past two weeks.

Apart from petroleum crude produced domestically, the government is taxing with a windfall tax gasoline, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), too. 

In the previous two-week period between July 1 and 15, India had nearly doubled the windfall tax on crude to $71.78 (6,000 rupees) per ton from $38.90 (3,250 rupees). 

The windfall tax on gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel will remain at zero in the second half of July, as it has been for months. 

Meanwhile, fuel consumption in India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, rose by 2.6% in June 2024 compared to the same month of 2023, government data showed earlier this month. Consumption, however, was down compared to May this year, with diesel consumption falling by 5%, according to estimates by Reuters.    

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bolivia Announces Biggest Natural Gas Discovery Since 2005

Next Post

Africa Emerges as Focal Point in Global Oil and Gas Exploration
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay
Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery
Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com