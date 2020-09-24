Egypt Boasts Record Crude Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.12 +0.19 +0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.73 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.242 +0.117 +5.51%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph down Urals 2 days 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 +0.14 +0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.242 +0.117 +5.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 27.84 +0.14 +0.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.43 +0.13 +0.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.93 +0.13 +0.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.33 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 36.68 +0.13 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.43 +0.13 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.23 +0.13 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.58 +0.13 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 +0.50 +1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.67 +0.33 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour Something wicked this way comes
  • 5 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 47 mins Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 21 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 17 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 9 hours .
  • 1 day US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 23 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 2 days .
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning

Breaking News:

Value Of Russia's Oil Reserves Drops By $129 Billion  

Can Biden Decarbonize The U.S. Power Sector In 15 Years?

Can Biden Decarbonize The U.S. Power Sector In 15 Years?

Joe Biden’s plan to decarbonize…

Tesla Shares Plunge After Underwhelming Battery Day

Tesla Shares Plunge After Underwhelming Battery Day

Tesla lost more than $50…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt Boasts Record Crude Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 24, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Egypt has recently announced its crude oil production has exceeded 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the first time since the late 1950s, Al-Monitor reports, quoting Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek el-Molla.

Egypt’s General Petroleum Company will aim to boost the development of new oil wells and infrastructure, Tarek el-Molla said at the general meeting of the company which he presided earlier this month.

Most of Egypt’s crude oil production comes from the Western Desert region, 56 percent, followed by the Gulf of Suez with 23 percent, the Eastern Desert accounts for 12 percent of Egypt’s current oil production, and the Sinai Peninsula represents 9 percent of output.

Egypt currently produces some 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas per day and almost 700,000 bpd of crude oil, after having developed production fields in the Gulf of Suez, Atef Hassan, head of one of the local companies, Petrobel, told Al-Monitor.  

Egypt’s crude oil production numbers are modest, but its waters in the Mediterranean hold the largest natural gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea, the giant Zohr field which began production two years ago.

Following the start-up of the Zohr field in early 2018, Egypt became an essential player in the Mediterranean. Zohr has played a crucial role in helping Egypt to avoid the need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In recent years, Egypt has been at the center of a ‘natural gas rush’ in the Eastern Mediterranean after Italy’s Eni discovered the Zohr field in 2015, saying it was the largest ever gas discovery in the Mediterranean.

Earlier this month, Eni and BP announced a new gas discovery in the Mediterranean, in the waters of the Nile Delta.

In one of the latest deals concerning the Eastern Mediterranean, U.S. supermajor Chevron will scoop up Noble Energy’s natural gas assets offshore Israel and Cyprus after it entered into a definitive agreement to buy Houston-based Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at US$5 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Wants OPEC+ To Approve Higher Oil Exports

Next Post

Three Libyan Oil Ports Open For Shipping Crude

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections

 Alt text

The Post-COVID ‘Great Reset’ Won’t Be Fueled By Renewables

 Alt text

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com