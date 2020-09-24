How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.42 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 42.04 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 2.223 -0.025 -1.11%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.58 +0.14 +0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 19 mins 2.223 -0.025 -1.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.40 +0.08 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 31.43 +0.13 +0.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 38.93 +0.13 +0.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 40.33 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 36.68 -0.12 -0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 35.63 +0.13 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 36.43 +0.13 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 39.23 +0.13 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 35.58 +0.13 +0.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 +0.50 +1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.67 +0.33 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 12 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 mins JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 10 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 6 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 1 hour .
  • 34 mins Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 2 days US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies

Breaking News:

Miners Protest Underground As Poland Moves To Phase Out Coal

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhillips is the latest to…

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC has worked vigilantly to…

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Argentina’s Prized Shale Play

Argentina’s prized Vaca Muerta shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 24, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

While Permian oil and gas production was soaring in 2018, U.S. midstream operators were planning and building pipeline takeaway capacity, expecting that the largest U.S. shale play would increase output for years to come, even if at a slower pace than before.

Pipeline companies rushed to invest in and complete new oil pipelines in the region to stay ahead of the booming Permian production. But they got ahead of themselves in boosting pipeline takeaway capacity. 

The black swan year of 2020 exposed the stark reality of the shale and pipeline construction boom. Current pipeline capacity in the Permian is exceeding production so much that in a year or two, when pipelines currently under construction are completed, Permian producers could find themselves using just half of the available takeaway infrastructure, according to analysts.

Pipeline Overbuild

Granted, oil pipeline infrastructure was already running ahead of Permian production at the end of last year, when output growth slowed down with many producers prioritizing profits over production as the capital markets and investors soured on footing the bill for explosive output growth without meaningful returns.

Then came the pandemic and the price crash in March 2020, forcing Permian exploration and production companies to curtail production, which has dropped from nearly 5 million barrels per day (bpd) as of March to an estimated 4.150 million bpd in September—a drop of around 700,000 bpd over the six months since oil prices collapsed.

After the crash, pipeline infrastructure companies started to announce deferrals of final investment decisions and start-up dates for planned oil and gas pipelines, especially in the Permian, which suddenly found itself with additional overbuild of capacity as production and consumption of oil struggled to recover from the pandemic-driven crisis. 

The latest announcement of a canceled oil pipeline came from Enterprise Products Partners, which said earlier this month that it was scrapping the 450,000 barrels per day Midland-to-ECHO 4 crude oil pipeline project.

But many of the pipelines planned back in 2018 are already in service and capacity was already exceeding production even if project deferrals and cancellations are taken into account. Related: U.S. Oil Exports Continue To Decline

“Permian oil infrastructure is already overbuilt. We anticipate that Permian oil output will recover to pre-COVID records of 4.9 million B/D by the end of the next year, but, even then, we will have 2 million B/D of unutilized outbound capacity,” Rystad Energy’s head of shale research Artem Abramov told the Journal of Petroleum Technology earlier this month.

Permian Crude Pipelines Face Years Of Low Utilization

According to midstream sector analytics company East Daley Capital, while the cancellation of Midland-to-ECHO 4 removes 450,000 bpd of future takeaway capacity from the Permian, this is just a small step in addressing a looming oversupply of the basin’s egress capacity. Currently, Permian crude oil supply is just over 4 million bpd, while the takeaway capacity exceeds 7 million bpd.

By early 2021, crude oil pipeline capacity is set to jump to 8.3 million bpd, which would be double the production in the Permian, East Daley’s estimates reported by The Wall Street Journal show.

According to Wood Mackenzie, long-haul crude oil pipelines between the Permian and the U.S. Gulf Coast were overbuilt even before this year’s price crash. Pipeline utilization in the biggest American shale basin is set to fall to 60 percent by October 2020, and stay at around that level until at least December 2021, Alex Beeker, WoodMac’s Principal Analyst, Corporate Research, said in June.

Oil Crisis Spills To All Sectors

The crash in oil prices and shale production spilled over to the midstream sector, which is now caught between falling oil production and pipeline utilization from the upstream and crumbling demand for fuels in the downstream. The midstream sector is reducing capex and deferring some pipeline projects, while analysts and industry executives say that the industry is set for a wave of consolidation with increased competition and weakened financial profiles of some operators. Related: Natural Gas Prices Jump Again On Smaller-Than-Forecast Stock Build

Oil producers and oil infrastructure developers in the Permian – as well as everyone in the world – were taken by surprise in a “global pandemic that would substantially slow economic activity in much of the industrialized world, especially the U.S.; annihilate demand for jet fuel, motor gasoline, and (to a lesser degree) diesel; and spur the U.S. refinery sector to reduce their utilization rates to less than 70%,” RBN Energy said this month.

New pipelines, production curtailments, changed forecasts, and reduced capex by producers have “significantly altered crude oil and natural gas market fundamentals,” in the Permian, RBN Energy added.

The excess Permian pipeline capacity has helped raise the price of oil in Midland, Texas, to the levels of the WTI traded in Cushing, closing the double-digit dollar discount of Midland oil from early 2018 when crude takeaway capacity in the Permian was severely constrained. These days, producers who don’t have contracts to ship their crude at fixed prices could sell their Permian crude at prices similar to the U.S. benchmark. This could be some, but not enough, consolation for producers, considering that WTI Crude is struggling to hold onto the $40 a barrel handle these days. 

For refiners along the Gulf Coast, gone are the days of Permian oil significantly cheaper than WTI Crude. The more expensive Permian crude for processing only adds to refiners’ biggest distress these days—the crash in fuel demand.      

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

Next Post

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again
Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com