Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.09 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.91 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.57 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.273 -0.056 -2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.506 -0.010 -0.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%
Chart Mars US 255 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.506 -0.010 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 17 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 958 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 17 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 411 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 68.41 -0.41 -0.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 84.36 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 82.61 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.81 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 76.61 -0.41 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 76.21 -0.41 -0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 83.06 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.91 -0.41 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 10 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.85 -0.54 -0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 21 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 77.85 +0.52 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 89.12 +0.55 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 8 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 hours By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Africa's Largest Oil Refiner Set for Public Listing

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Despite the global push for…

Oil Prices Perk Up on Crude Draw

Oil Prices Perk Up on Crude Draw

WTI crude popped today after…

Will Sluggish Chinese Oil Demand Derail OPEC's Optimistic Forecasts?

Will Sluggish Chinese Oil Demand Derail OPEC's Optimistic Forecasts?

The International Energy Agency reports…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kuwait Announces Massive Offshore Oil and Gas Discovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 15, 2024, 1:00 AM CDT
  • Kuwait has discovered a significant amount of oil and gas in the Al-Noukhitha offshore field, estimated at around 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
  • The discovery includes 2.1 billion barrels of light oil and 5.1 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas.
  • Kuwait plans to develop plans for extracting resources from the field as soon as possible, aiming to increase its oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day by 2035.
Offshore Oil and Gas

One of the Middle East’s largest oil producers, Kuwait, announced on Sunday a “huge” discovery of oil and associated gas in an offshore field east of Failaka Island. 

Preliminary estimates have shown that reserves at the Al-Noukhitha offshore field could be about 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of light oil and gas, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said during a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. 

Reserves could be 2.1 billion barrels of light oil and 5.1 trillion standard cubic feet of gas, all of which amount to a total of 3.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), the government entity responsible for exploration and production, said in a statement to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA.

Early estimates suggest that the field has “huge potential” to reveal additional quantities in various layers and reservoirs at the field, according to KOC. 

Kuwait plans to draw up plans to begin extracting resources from the field as soon as possible, the company said. 

Kuwait, which began exporting crude oil in 1946, currently produces around 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, as it is capping output together with its partners in the OPEC+ deal—OPEC and a dozen non-OPEC producers led by Russia. 

Kuwait, a founding member of OPEC, is the cartel’s fifth-largest producer, behind Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).  

Kuwait aims to boost its oil production capacity to 4 million bpd by 2035, up from just above 3 million bpd now, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s chief executive Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah said earlier this year. 

Kuwait also looks to boost its capacity to process heavier grades domestically, leaving more volumes of the more expensive lighter crudes for exports. 

Last year, Kuwait began curbing its sour crude exports as its new 615,000-barrels-per-day refinery Al-Zour started ramping up operations.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil and Gas Are Here To Stay

Next Post

Argentina's Shale Patch to Boost Oil Exports with Supertankers
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Continues To Drop

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Continues To Drop
International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web

International Oil Companies Caught in Kurdish Smuggling Web
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com