Is Iraq Turning Its Back On The OPEC Deal?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.23 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.94 -0.52 -1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.122 -0.126 -5.60%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.01 +0.48 +1.18%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.85 +1.05 +2.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.74 +0.16 +0.43%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.122 -0.126 -5.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.15 -0.32 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 41.49 -0.04 -0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.48 -0.48 -1.20%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 43.70 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.54 -0.69 -1.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.78 -0.68 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.56 -0.67 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.22 -0.18 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 28.28 +0.44 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.81 +0.38 +1.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 39.31 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 40.71 +0.38 +0.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.31 +0.63 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 36.01 +0.38 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.81 +0.38 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 39.61 +0.38 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.96 +0.38 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.71 +0.29 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 40.35 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.26 +0.38 +1.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.21 +0.38 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.05 +0.38 +0.85%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 min Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 6 hours Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 mins JP Morgan Christyan Malek, report this Summer .. . We are at beginning of oil Super Cycle and will see $190 bbl Brent by 2025. LOL
  • 5 hours Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 1 day Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 5 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 11 hours Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 18 hours .
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices

Breaking News:

Tightening Supply Pushes Rhodium Prices To All-Time High

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The world’s most expensive crude…

Maintaining Oil Production Is The Top Priority For U.S. Drillers

Maintaining Oil Production Is The Top Priority For U.S. Drillers

Maintaining oil production will be…

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

The recent BP Energy Outlook…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Iraq Turning Its Back On The OPEC Deal?

By Michael Kern - Sep 25, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Iraq appears to be offering higher than the usual amount of spot cargoes on the market for October, oil trade sources in Asia and Europe told Bloomberg, leaving traders wondering how OPEC’s second-largest producer intends to stick to its quota under the OPEC+ deal.  

According to estimates from one trader, Iraq is likely offering between 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 320,000 bpd more than usual for October, Bloomberg noted. 

Additional barrels will not breach Iraq’s quota, an official with knowledge of Iraq’s export plans told Bloomberg. 

Iraq, the biggest laggard in the OPEC+ production cut deal, was given time—along with the other laggards—until December 2020 to compensate for previous overproduction, instead of until the end of September as the group had decided initially. 

At the same time, however, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, lashed out at non-compliant pact members, for trying to “outsmart the market.” 

“Attempts to outsmart the market will not succeed and are counterproductive when we have the eyes, and the technology, of the world upon us,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said last week. 

In the first half of this month, Iraq looks to have ramped up its oil exports even though OPEC’s second-largest producer has promised time and again in recent months that it is committed to complying with the OPEC+ production cuts. Between September 1 and 15, Iraq’s crude oil exports stood at 3.26 million bpd, 8 percent higher than the August average, according to Bloomberg estimates of tanker-tracking data. 

It is not certain that the rising trend in September will continue throughout the rest of the month as shipments tend to be unevenly spread through any given month.

Reports emerged on Thursday that Iraq expects OPEC+ to allow it to increase its oil exports beginning next year, but later in the day, Iraq’s oil ministry denied the report that had first appeared in local media.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

Next Post

Biden Fracking Ban Could Cripple New Mexico’s Oil Industry
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again
Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound

Two Ways To Win Big On The Oil Price Rebound



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com