Traders Charter Supertankers Amid Signs Of New Oil Glut

Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 37.33 +0.03 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 39.83 -0.23 -0.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.269 -0.054 -2.32%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 38.23 -0.32 -0.83%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 40.60 +1.00 +2.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.66 -0.54 -1.49%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.269 -0.054 -2.32%
Graph down Marine 18 hours 39.15 -0.44 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 39.51 -0.44 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 37.70 -0.26 -0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 41.35 +0.31 +0.76%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 38.84 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 38.98 -0.28 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 39.55 -0.31 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.83 +0.01 +0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 29.85 -0.70 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 36.30 -0.75 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 37.70 -0.75 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 34.20 -0.40 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 33.15 -0.45 -1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 34.45 -0.60 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 36.55 +0.10 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 33.35 -0.40 -1.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.80 -0.80 -2.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 38.83 +1.18 +3.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 31.28 +0.03 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 35.23 +0.03 +0.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 33.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 -0.75 -2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.04 -0.75 -1.75%
Traders Charter Supertankers Amid Signs Of New Oil Glut

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 11, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
The world’s top oil traders have been chartering dozens of supertankers for potentially storing oil at sea amid signs that demand recovery has stalled.  

Trafigura has chartered 12 very large crude carriers (VLCC), which can collectively hold 24 million barrels of oil, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Another 18 supertankers have also been booked by companies including Vitol Group, Shell, and Lukoil, according to lists of bookings of shipbrokers seen by Bloomberg.

BP is said to have provisionally booked a supertanker to hold oil in floating storage offshore Malaysia, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Refinitiv Eikon data and industry sources.

BP managed to snap up the supertanker at the lowest rate so far this year, according to the data, at $20,500 per day for three months, with the option to extend the charter for another three months at $22,000 per day, according to one of Reuters’ sources.

Day rates for supertankers have tripled in a week, TankerTrackers.com co-founder Samir Madani said.

While there is movement in the supertanker charter market, some of it could be attributed to the widening contango in the oil futures curve, but some could just be the low freight rates, compared to this year’s highs at the end of March and early April when demand was crashing while Saudi Arabia was on a tanker-chartering spree to flood the market with oil.

“Much of the recent temptation to lease vessels for storage reflects more the decline in freight rates than a return to super contango,” analysts at Citi told Reuters.

Yet, in recent weeks, the contango—in which prices for delivery at later dates are higher than front-month prices that typically points to oversupply—has deepened, and starting to open the so-called ‘contango plays’ in which oil traders store oil to sell it at a profit at a later stage.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

