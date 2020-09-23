Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.58 -0.35 -0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 52 mins 41.77 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.066 +3.11%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 40.53 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 40.80 -2.15 -5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.44 +0.18 +0.48%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.066 +3.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.47 +0.37 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 41.53 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.96 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.65 -0.03 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.23 +0.53 +1.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.46 +0.40 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 42.23 +0.56 +1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.32 -0.17 -0.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 27.70 +0.17 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.55 +0.26 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 38.80 +0.26 +0.67%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.20 +0.26 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.55 +0.26 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.50 +0.26 +0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.30 +0.26 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.30 +0.26 +0.68%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.45 +0.26 +0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.05 +0.54 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.25 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 41.82 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.88 +0.33 +0.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.83 +0.33 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 +0.25 +0.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +0.25 +0.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +0.29 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 7 minutes Amount of Oil Usage in the United States
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 50 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 9 mins Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 8 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 2 days Famine, Economic Collapse of China on the Horizon?
  • 16 mins Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 2 days Oil giants partner with environmental group to track Permian Basin's methane emissions
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 1 day Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 3 days The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 2 hours Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 1 day .

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Global Oil Market Balancing By End-2021

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Souring Demand, LNG Exports

Natural Gas Prices Plunge On Souring Demand, LNG Exports

Natural gas prices plunged on…

Why Australia’s COVID Recovery Should Focus On Gas

Why Australia’s COVID Recovery Should Focus On Gas

A COVID recovery commission in…

Iran Ramps Up Production At Supergiant South Pars Gas Field

Iran Ramps Up Production At Supergiant South Pars Gas Field

Iran has been aiming to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Natural Gas Prices Explode On Stronger Demand

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 23, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Rallying from a seven-week low in the prior session, natural gas futures rose more than 15% on Wednesday afternoon as the demand outlook for natural gas improves.

At 1:16 p.m. EDT, front-month natural gas futures rose by $0.270 to $2.104—up from its $1.845 open. Buyers will no doubt have their eye on that $2 threshold.

According to Refinitiv data, U.S. production of natural gas was on track to fall to its lowest in two years on Wednesday, to 83.8 bcfd.

On top of that, according to the same Refinitiv data, U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico were on track to reach 6.0 bcfd this month, compared to 5.9 bcfd last month. Total demand, including exports, is expected to reach 84.4 bcfd next week, from 82.0 bcfd this week.

Further bullish signals were sent to the market after Tropical Storm Beta came and went, leaving vessels free now—at least in some areas--to dock in the Gulf of Mexico, which has seen its fair share of disruptions this hurricane season. Some LNG facilities still remain shut-in as Beta moves its way through Texas after weakening to a post-tropical cyclone.

LNG feedgas, too, averaged 5.4 bcfd so far this month—the most since May and the second increase in a row.

At 1:28 p.m. EDT, Henry Hub spot prices were $2.107, up $0.273, or 14.89% on the day.

The U.S. government storage report for Thursday is expected to show another bang-up number for the week ending September 18, with gas in storage possibly exceeding 4.0 trillion cubic feet—a high figure that would be hundreds of billions of cubic feet above year-ago levels and hundreds of billions of cubic feet above the five-year average.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Industrial Demand For Natural Gas Drops As Economy Slows

Next Post

Everything Points To More Natural Gas Demand This Decade
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%

Shell May Cut Upstream Oil Operations By 40%
What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand

What BP Got Wrong About Global Oil Demand
Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets

Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End

Bullish Goldman Sachs Expects Brent To Hit $49 By Year-End
The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again

The World's Most Expensive Crudes Get Expensive Again



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com