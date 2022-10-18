Brent Crude Drops Below $90 On Recession Fears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.12 -2.34 -2.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.85 -1.77 -1.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.730 -0.269 -4.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 -0.042 -1.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 -0.042 -1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 322 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 57 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 23 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 8 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Giants Are Primed To Post Very Strong Earnings

OPEC+ Production Cut Is Luring Hedge Funds Back To The Oil Market

OPEC+ Production Cut Is Luring Hedge Funds Back To The Oil Market

Hedge funds have effectively cut…

EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Spark Worst Energy Crisis In Decades

EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Spark Worst Energy Crisis In Decades

The EU ban on Russian…

Exxon May Emerge As The Biggest Winner In Guyana’s Oil Boom

Exxon May Emerge As The Biggest Winner In Guyana’s Oil Boom

Guyana’s oil boom is continuing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brent Crude Drops Below $90 On Recession Fears

By Tom Kool - Oct 18, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community

WTI crude has fallen back to pre-OPEC cut announcement levels, with Brent crude falling back below $90 per barrel on global recession fears.

Chart of the Week

U.S. to Confront Higher Power Prices

 

- Electricity prices along the Atlantic coast of the United States are set to increase 50-60% year-on-year as gas supplies become squeezed to meet winter heating and generation needs. 

- Whilst New England on-peak power prices have averaged slightly below $80/MWh in September, forward electricity prices for December 2022 have been trending well above $200/MWh recently.   

- Still facing pipeline constraints for gas coming from the Marcellus-Utica basin, the operator of New England’s power grid has already warned of potential blackouts in the winter in case of a severe cold spell. 

- Despite the havoc wreaked upon Florida by Hurricane Ian, power prices in Florida (FRCC), Georgia or the Carolinas are tangibly lower looking into November-December, with both FRCC and SERC recording notable year-on-year increases in gas-powered electricity generation. 

Market Movers

- U.S. oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) confirmed it left Russia completely, with President Putin expropriating its assets after seven months of failed talks over an orderly transfer of its stakes. 

- Energy major BP (NYSE:BP) is set to buy U.S.-based biogas producer Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) for some $4.1 billion, the largest ever transaction for a company dealing with renewable natural gas.

- German energy firm Siemens Energy (ETR:ENR) sold a 65% stake in its Russian gas turbine JV to its local partner, potentially a huge step for the servicing of foreign-made gas turbines. 

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Oil prices have seen choppy movements in recent trading sessions, with fears that the U.S. and EU will continue facing headwinds in taming inflation still dominating the public discourse across the Atlantic Basin. Earlier this week, the bearishness of the U.S./EU was somewhat offset by Chinese promises of stimulating the economy and reorienting their oil industry to a more export-oriented focus. However, in Tuesday’s trading the Chinese spell has all but disappeared after Beijing delayed the publication of official data, without giving a specific date for the delayed issuance. With the White House chipping in with rumors of potential SPR releases further out, ICE Brent dropped below $90/barrel again.  Related: EU Publishes Emergency Gas Cap Proposal

OPEC+ Members Defend Production Cut. Several major OPEC+ members, ranging from Iraq to Oman and Algeria, have voiced their support for the November 2 million b/d target cut, saying it was based on economic indicators and was taken unanimously, rebuffing U.S. claims to the contrary. 

Still No Clarity on Russian Oil Price Cap. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that the exact dollar level of a price cap on Russian oil had not yet been determined, disavowing market speculation that the cap will be set in the $60 per barrel range.

Beijing Delays October Data. With the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress in full swing, Chinese authorities have delayed the publication of the country’s latest economic data, including GDP, trade and production figures, stoking fears that China’s economic slowdown might be worse than thought.

Continental Is Going Private (Again). US shale producer Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) said it had agreed to a higher offer from founder Harold Hamm to take the company fully private at a valuation of $27 billion, marking the end of Continental’s 15-year stint as a publicly traded firm.  

French Refinery Strike Rages On. Even though France’s TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) agreed to a salary deal with the country’s more moderate trade unions, the most left-wing CGT union has vowed to continue its month-long refinery strike that debilitated the country’s downstream industry. 

Europe Warns Against Price Caps. According to the European Central Bank, Europe’s energy subsidies including its price cap schemes will reduce the current rate of inflation, expected to come in at 10% in September 2022, however at the expense of future higher rates.

Russia Advises Europe to Cap U.S. LNG Prices. Whilst Europe is still struggling to formalize its gas price cap, Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said the United States should cap U.S. LNG prices going to Europe as they are sold at prices four times higher than Henry Hub. 

Guyana Launches Tender for Refinery. One of the rising stars of South American oil production, Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance, and build a 30,000 b/d refinery in the country, assumed to be completed by the end of 2025 

Japan Wants to Extend Nuclear Plants’ Lifespan. The Japanese government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants as Tokyo is working to restart as many idled plants as possible, faced with limited LNG supply globally and exorbitant costs. 

Norway Investigating Drone Threat. A string of mysterious drone sightings has been keeping Norway on edge amidst rumours that Russia might be behind them, while in the country’s Arctic regions a Russian-Israeli citizen was arrested when police found two drones in his car. 

Nigerian LNG Goes Into Force Majeure. Following months of limited supply due to theft, the 22mtpa capacity Nigeria LNG has now declared force majeure amidst widespread flooding in the African country that forced all gas producers in the area to shut in production. 

Chinese Major to Leave North Sea. As Chinese oil majors are preparing to exit operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada are wary of prospective sanctions, it is reported that Norway’s Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is considering buying the North Sea oilfields of CNOOC (HKG:0883) for $2.0-2.8 billion. 

Europe’s LNG Buying Spree Hits Capacity Limits. At least 35 LNG carriers are sailing around the Mediterranean as importers are unable to secure slots to unload amidst maximum utilization of available liquefaction capacity, raising concerns about the EU’s ability to process all the LNG it needs in times of peak demand. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Two Major Indian Refiners Just Stopped Buying Russian Crude
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com