Jamie Dimon Says Oil And Gas Is The Only Way To Protect America

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.09 -3.02 -3.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.04 -2.53 -2.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.485 -0.256 -3.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.626 -0.077 -2.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.626 -0.077 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 19 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Bills See Largest Rise In Decades—More Pain To Come

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

As much as $14 trillion…

Russia Claims It Can Maintain Oil Production At 9.9 Million Bpd

Russia Claims It Can Maintain Oil Production At 9.9 Million Bpd

Russia believes that it will…

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Loss As Inflation Fears Return

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Loss As Inflation Fears Return

New inflation data has pushed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Jamie Dimon Says Oil And Gas Is The Only Way To Protect America

By ZeroHedge - Oct 14, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Jamie Dimon is predicting that the U.S. could fall into recession in 6 to 9 months.
  • The bank chief also warned that stocks could fall by another 20%.
  • Jamie said this is the way the USA maintains its standing is by pumping more oil and gas and using energy security to ensure Western unity.
Join Our Community

Three days after Jamie Dimon sparked a marketwide selloff which sent stocks to fresh 2022 lows after he predicted a US recession in "6 to 9" months, citing drivers including rising interest rates, persistent inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and warned stocks could drop another 20%, the JPMorgan CEO who is expected to report earnings tomorrow (and hopefully clarify why his bank refuses to move its deposit rate above 0.01% in the process keeping $2.2 trillion in liquidity locked inside the overnight funding facility), doubled down today saying the Fed can’t cool the red-hot economy without bringing on a recession.

“I don’t know if it could be a soft landing -- I don’t think so, but it might,” the JPMorgan chief executive officer said at an industry conference in Washington Thursday, adding that the alternatives would be a mild or a severe recession. “In a tough recession, you could expect the market to go down another 20% to 30%”, adding an additional 10% to the number he first floated on Monday.

It got worse: besides predicting a hard-landing and a 30% crash, the CEO of the largest US bank also said his “gut” tells him that the Fed funds rate will probably have to rise higher than the 4% to 4.5% level many economists are predicting, as inflation persists.

Still, Dimon said he has “total faith and trust” in Fed Chair Jay Powell, and that stagflation is far worse than most of the other potential outcomes as the Fed works to cool price pressures.

And in a sign that markets may be getting ahead of themselves, Dimon also said that the consumer could be strong for another nine months (around the time the recession hits). In other words, Dimon, who has warned about recession and a further stocks crash, has also repeatedly stressed that consumers are still healthy. We are confident that Jamie will tell us when in his view consumers are finally crashing.

Some other notable statements by Jamie include:

  • JPMorgan is sitting on $1.2 trillion in cash
  • China can micro-manage growth at 3-4%
  • CCAR has become untethered from reality (which we know since clearly nobody could have possibly predicted the UK's pension fund crisis)
  • Commodity prices around the world are very fragile

Excerpts below:

In separate - and far more provocative -comments made earlier in the day during a JPMorgan investor seminar where he led a fireside chat moderated by JPMorgan's Gergana Thiel, Dimon made some extremely outspoken comments which, however, you won't hear on the mainstream media, telling a small group of listeners that was closed to the press that the "President of the United States needs to stand up and say we may not meet our 2050 climate objectives because this is a fucking war”.

He also said “time to stop going hat in hand to Venezuela and Saudi and start pumping more oil & gas in the USA”

Echoing what he has said before, Jamie said this is the way the USA maintains its standing, is by pumping more oil and gas and using energy security to ensure Western unity.

And he did say when it comes to ESG “investors don’t give a shit” warning not to "cede governance to do-gooder kids on a committee”.

Finally, he stressed the need for strong American leadership that is not being provided by either party. His conclusion: the world needs American diplomacy and neither Trump or Biden can lead the USA.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How To Buy EV Charging Stocks

Next Post

Gazprom: Large Section Of Nord Stream Needs To Be Replaced
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com