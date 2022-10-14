Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.96 -3.15 -3.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.88 -2.69 -2.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.486 -0.255 -3.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.619 -0.084 -3.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.619 -0.084 -3.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 93.66 -3.77 -3.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 92.59 +1.91 +2.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 79.25 +1.75 +2.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 92.96 -1.43 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 84.14 +1.84 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.59 +1.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 +1.75 +2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 19 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

U.S. Energy Bills See Largest Rise In Decades—More Pain To Come

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

As much as $14 trillion…

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders

U.S. Shale’s Debt Detox Is A Huge Win For Shareholders

U.S. shale producers have slashed…

Energy Bills Continue To Climb For U.S. Households

Energy Bills Continue To Climb For U.S. Households

U.S. households are suffering from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

By Michael Kern - Oct 14, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

It's been a week of mixed signals for oil markets, with a huge crude inventory build being partially offset by a diesel draw, and supply tightness battling with worrying inflation data and projections of demand destruction.

Oilprice Alert: If you believe that inflation fears are going to overwhelm supply fundamentals and drag oil prices down from here, then you really have to read last week's Global Energy AlertThe Inside Opportunities column outlines one trading strategy for playing a pullback in oil prices, and it's certainly not too late to give it a go.

Oil prices

Production

Oil

Oil

Oil

Refiner

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, October 14th, 2022 

There were plenty of conflicting signals for the oil market to digest this week. Bearish news included an increase in crude stocks of almost 10 million barrels, a huge week-on-week change. U.S. inflation data was also worrying for oil, with the core consumer price index hitting a 40-year high in September. On the other hand, diesel inventories in the U.S. dropped by 4.9 million barrels, suggesting a troubling shortage ahead of winter. In Europe, strikes in France are adding to fuel supply fears, with one union walking out of talks today after rejecting an offer of a pay rise. The OPEC+ cut and a price cap on Russian crude are two other bullish factors looming over oil markets. Overall, oil prices have fallen this week, with both Brent and WTI set to post weekly losses after two weeks of gains. 

OPEC Cuts 2022-2023 Demand Growth. Less than a month after the 2 million b/d production cut pledge, OPEC cut its demand growth figures for both 2022 and 2023, to 2.64 and 2.34 million b/d respectively, citing slowing economic growth, monetary tightening, and ongoing supply issues.

No More Sword Dance in Riyadh. The war of words between the US and Saudi Arabia has moved up a gear this week, with the White House claiming Riyadh pushed other OPEC+ nations into the joint production cut, concurrently proposing legislation to halt arms sales to the Middle Eastern kingdom. 

UN Grain Deal Creaking at the Seams. In what might trigger another agricultural pricing storm, Russia has submitted its concerns to the UN about the implementation of the Black Sea grain exports agreement and pledged to quit the deal next month if the guarantees it was given are not met. 

EIA Cuts US Production Growth. The US Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for 2023 crude production in the United States to 12.4 million b/d, up from 11.7 million b/d this year, as capital discipline and a lowering global demand outlook weigh on production. 

Suriname Surge Mired by Seismic Confusion. Three years have passed since Apache (NYSE:APA) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) claimed they have found the Maka Central world-class oil field in offshore Suriname, but recent appraisals unveiled a huge mismatch between seismic and exploration drilling data, rendering the task of locating the field much more difficult.     

Iraq Might Finally Have a New Government. The Iraqi House of Representatives elected Abdul Latif Rashid as the country’s new president, paving the way for a new government to be formed after a prolonged political paralysis and providing a huge boost to stalled major oil projects.  

White House to Unveil Gas Price Reduction Measures. As the national average of US gasoline prices continues to hover around the 3.9/USG mark, President Biden announced that prices remain too high and that next week the White House would announce new measures to lower fuel prices. 

Putin Wants Large Gas Hub in Turkey. Blaming the US for the “sabotage” of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia redirect its Baltic flows to the Black Sea and create a new European gas hub in Turkey.

US Nuclear Powerhouse Finds New Owner. Canada’s uranium miner Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and Brookfield Renewable Partners agreed to acquire nuclear plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9-billion deal including debt as the future of nuclear in the Americas has markedly improved. 

ExxonMobil Teams Up on Carbon Storage. US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has struck its first commercial carbon storage deal with the world’s top manufacturer of ammonia CF Industries (NYSE:CF), aiming to store underground 2 million tons of CO2 per year starting from 2025. 

Oil M&A Activity Peaks in the US. Mergers and acquisitions in the US oil sector have soared to 16 billion in Q3 2023, the highest quarterly level this year, though the short-term outlook for M&A is relatively weak as oil firms prefer to pay down debt and buy back shares instead of investing. 

Term Buyers Feel the Pain of Spiking Coal Prices. According to market reports, global trading major Glencore (LON:GLEN) signed a term coal supply contract with Japanese power utility Tohoku Electric for Oct 2022-Sept 2023 at an all-time high price of $395 per metric ton on a FOB basis, tripling year-on-year.

Russian Copper Piles Up in LME Warehouses. Significant volumes of Russian-origin copper are reportedly piling up in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands, and Taiwan as the exchange is mulling a ban on Russian aluminum, nickel, and copper. 

India Launches Another Oil Auction. One of the most import-dependent major oil buyers globally, India has launched a new licensing round, offering 26 oil and gas blocks (mostly deep-water with only 3 onshore lots) and 16 coalbed methane blocks, seeking to attract Western majors with drilling know-how.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Loss As Inflation Fears Return

Next Post

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited
Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Slide As Traders Take Profits
U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com