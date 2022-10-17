Norway’s Equinor Considers Buying Chinese North Sea Oilfields

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.42 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.62 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.85 -0.78 -0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.987 -0.466 -7.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.034 -1.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.597 -0.034 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.72 +0.99 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.03 +1.07 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.82 -1.29 -1.46%
Graph down Basra Light 322 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 93.61 -1.58 -1.66%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.84 -1.22 -1.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.50 -1.02 -1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 94.17 +0.51 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 64.36 -3.50 -5.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.76 -3.50 -3.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 86.01 -3.50 -3.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 83.16 -3.50 -4.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 79.86 -3.50 -4.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 81.16 -3.50 -4.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 90.11 -3.50 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 79.46 -3.50 -4.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.10 -3.49 -3.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.75 -3.50 -4.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.64 -3.50 -4.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.09 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 -3.50 -4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 56 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 96.87 +1.84 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 14 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Norway’s Equinor Considers Buying Chinese North Sea Oilfields

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Central Asia remained silent in…

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

How Real Is The Threat To Europe's Energy Infrastructure?

The sabotage of Nord Stream…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s Equinor Considers Buying Chinese North Sea Oilfields

By Alex Kimani - Oct 17, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Reuters reported on Monday that Norway's Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR)is considering buying oilfields in the British North Sea from China's CNOOC Ltd (OTCPK: CEOHF), including a significant stake in the huge Buzzard oilfield in a deal valued at between 20 billion and 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9 billion-$2.8 billion). 

The deal would rank among the largest in years on the U.K. continental shelf. 

According to the Norwegian newspaper DN, the deal might be finalized as early as the end of the current year.

The assets were originally obtained in 2013 from Canadian oil producer Nexen. Equinor’s assets also come with so-called tax losses, meaning the owner of the fields can offset past losses against future tax bills

"As a matter of principle, we never comment on rumors and speculation," an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters when quizzed about the deal. CNOOC has also declined to comment.

In March, Reuters, citing four sources, reported CNOOC had hired Bank of America to start preparing a formal sale of its North Sea assets, potentially raising more than $3 billion.

Back in the United States, dealmaking is slowly starting to recover, with Enverus noting that mergers and acquisitions picked up pace to $16 billion in Q3, the most this year

In its quarterly report, Enverus notes that the 3rd quarter was the most active quarter in oil and gas so far this year. Still, deal value in the first nine months only totaled $36 billion, significantly less than the $56 billion recorded in the same period last year.

“Companies are using the cash generated by high commodity prices to pay down debt and reward shareholders rather than seeking out acquisitions. Investors still seem skeptical of public company M&A and are holding management to high standards on deals. Investors want acquisitions priced favorably relative to a buyer’s stock on key return metrics like free cash flow yield to give an immediate uplift to dividends and share buybacks,” Andrew Dittmar, director of Enverus, told Reuters. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gasoline Prices See Abrupt Decline As U.S. Diesel Prices Continue To Rise

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Announces $400 Million In Aid To Ukraine

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com