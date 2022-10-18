Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 83.89 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 90.86 +0.83 +0.92%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.66 -2.19 -2.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.726 -0.019 -0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 +0.026 +1.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 77.82 -3.74 -4.59%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.577 +0.026 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 88.32 -0.88 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 91.50 -1.02 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 83.52 -2.49 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 323 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 89.55 -3.18 -3.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 89.38 -3.18 -3.44%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 89.88 -2.70 -2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 57 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 14 days Wind droughts
  • 7 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 14 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 16 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

API Shows Crude, Products Draws As SPR Releases Slow

OPEC+ Production Cut Is Luring Hedge Funds Back To The Oil Market

OPEC+ Production Cut Is Luring Hedge Funds Back To The Oil Market

Hedge funds have effectively cut…

OPEC+ To Cut Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

OPEC+ To Cut Oil Production By 2 Million Barrels Per Day

The OPEC+ meeting ended on…

BP Restarts Offshore Oil And Gas Platforms After Hurricane Ian

BP Restarts Offshore Oil And Gas Platforms After Hurricane Ian

BP has restarted production at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Global diesel and distillate fuel stocks have fallen to dangerous levels. 
  • The U.S. has been exporting a lot of diesel to troubled Europe, but now things are changing.
  • U.S. buyers are snapping up diesel cargos originally planned for Europe as the crisis deepens.
Join Our Community

While the OPEC+ agreement to cut crude oil production and the U.S. reaction to it dominate headlines, a much more immediate crisis is getting worse by the day.

Global diesel and other distillate fuel stocks have been on the decline for a while now, and there is no reversal of this trend in sight. Demand, on the other hand, has been growing, leading to a widening shortage.

The situation has become so grave that U.S. buyers have begun snapping up diesel cargos originally sailing for Europe.

Reuters reported earlier this month that at least three tankers carrying diesel from the Middle East had changed their course mid-journey and were now traveling to the United States. And this new competition is about to intensify.

The foundation of the shortage is the gap between refining capacity and fuel demand. The pandemic saw a lot of refineries close, especially in the United States. It wasn’t just the pandemic itself—the anticipation of a boom in demand for EVs that would render a lot of refining capacity obsolete also had a part to play, as Reuters’ John Kemp noted in a column last week.

This boom has yet to materialize, however. In the meantime, fuel demand remains robust, resulting in a shortage. In Europe, there have been contributing factors, such as the French refinery workers’ strike, which has made the shortage much worse than it would have been otherwise, and the upcoming planned maintenance-related refinery closures 

Europe is currently buying a lot of Russian diesel to fill the gap, but this will have to stop next February as the embargo on Russian fuels kicks in, further aggravating an already complicated situation with the supply of middle distillates in a major consuming region 

Argus reported this week that Europe is in for a major diesel supply shock because of low inventories and strong demand. And the level of inventories had a lot to do with the unplanned outages at European refineries before maintenance season, including the four-week drop in French fuel output amid the workers’ strike.

On top of that, the article quoted traders as saying there has been little incentive to build diesel inventories in the current market situation: diesel is strongly backwardated right now, so from the perspective of refiners and commodity traders, there is little sense in stockpiling.

Related: OPEC+ Insists Its Production Cut Was Not Political

In the United States, meanwhile, distillate stocks have fallen to 106 million barrels, which is the lowest since records of these stocks began back in 1982, Reuters’ Kemp reported. Europe is doing a little better, with distillate stocks at 360 million barrels at the end of September, the lowest seasonal since 2007.

The U.S. has been exporting a lot of diesel to troubled Europe, but now things are changing, and not just because cargoes are being diverted from Europe to the U.S. coast. Refiners in the United States are bracing for a possible ban on fuel exports.

Floated earlier this year by the White House, the idea of banning fuel exports to secure supply for the local market prompted the CEO of the American Petroleum Institute and the head of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers to warn against such a move.

A ban on exports could “decrease inventory levels, reduce domestic refining capacity, put upward pressure on consumer fuel prices, and alienate U.S. allies during a time of war,” Mike Sommers from the API and Chet Thompson of the AFPM wrote to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Yet right now, U.S. buyers are snapping up diesel cargos from Europe in a way similar to how Europe has been snapping up LNG cargos originally meant for Asian destinations. And supply is not going up fast enough because there is not enough refining capacity for it to go up fast enough or even meaningfully enough. And this spells a lot more trouble for both Europe and the U.S., especially in the inflation department.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brent Crude Drops Below $90 On Recession Fears
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com