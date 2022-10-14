Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.65 -0.46 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.12 -0.45 -0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.650 -0.091 -1.35%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.665 -0.039 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.665 -0.039 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 12 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

The Biden Administration directly announced…

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

Can Grid Expansion Keep Up With Surge In Solar Power Generation?

As much as $14 trillion…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2022, 4:30 AM CDT

The hard-left CGT trade union walked out of wage increase talks with TotalEnergies early on Friday, vowing to continue the strike at refineries that has crippled France’s fuel supply, despite the fact that two other unions agreed to the proposed 7% pay rise.

TotalEnergies and four unions, including the hardcore CGT, sat down late on Thursday to discuss the terms and offers of the oil giant for pay rises. After almost six hours of negotiations, the CGT union walked out of the meeting in the early morning on Friday, and its representative Alexis Antonioli told media the talks were a “charade”, and TotalEnergies’ proposals were “largely insufficient.”  

Two other trade unions, CFDT and CFE-CGC, found the offer for a 7% pay rise “rather favorable.” The offer now has to be approved by union members.

The nearly three weeks of strikes at refineries in France have left more than 60% of the country’s refining capacity offline while gas stations in and around Paris and in the northern part of the country began to run out of fuel.  

Earlier this week, France said that it would requisition essential workers to staff Exxon’s French oil depot, and threatened to do the same for Total’s French refineries if talks failed to progress. But workers at Total’s Donges refinery decided on Tuesday to strike beginning on Wednesday, the CGT union said.

French ministers said on Thursday that TotalEnergies should raise the salaries of the workers at its refineries.

“If one knows the profits which they made ... companies which have the capacity have a duty to raise wages and Total is one of them,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told local radio, as quoted by Reuters.

Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Thursday called on TotalEnergies to raise wages, saying that the company can afford to do so, and that “everyone must return to the negotiating table.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan’s Government Will Buy LNG If Private Companies Can’t Afford To

Next Post

Japan’s Government Will Buy LNG If Private Companies Can’t Afford To

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com