EU Publishes Emergency Gas Cap Proposal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.66 -2.80 -3.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.28 -2.34 -2.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.945 -0.054 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 -0.079 -3.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.515 -0.079 -3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 322 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 56 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exxon’s Refineries In France Will Take Weeks To Restart

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To Two-Week High

The benchmark U.S. natural gas…

U.S. Shale Drillers Try To Capitalize On Record Gas Prices In Europe

U.S. Shale Drillers Try To Capitalize On Record Gas Prices In Europe

U.S. shale drillers are switching…

Experts: U.S. LNG Growth Could Slow Next Year

Experts: U.S. LNG Growth Could Slow Next Year

While American LNG is poised…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Publishes Emergency Gas Cap Proposal

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 18, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The European Commission outlined steps on Tuesday to battle ongoing high prices for natural gas.
  • The gas price cap part of the proposal will be for the EU’s benchmark gas contract known as the TTF.
  • The European Commission fell short of proposing a hard price cap.
Join Our Community

The European Commission (EC) published a proposal on Tuesday that outlined the steps companies could take to group buy natural gas, how natural gas can be shared between EU countries, and a temporary measure to cap the price of natural gas, a source told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The gas price cap part of the proposal will be for the EU’s benchmark gas contract known as the TTF—but the cap proposed here is not the full price cap that the EU has been discussing and debating for months. Instead, the cap is proposed only as a temporary tool while the EC tries to get on the same page on establishing a permanent benchmark for LNG prices.

According to the proposal, several conditions would need to be met before the price cap would be imposed, the Wall Street Journal pointed out on Tuesday. The first of those conditions would be some assurance that gas flows between EU countries isn’t interrupted. The other condition is that gas consumption within the EU not grow as a result of the price cap. The third and final condition that would trigger a price cap would be that the derivative markets continue to work effectively.

The level of the price cap was not divulged.

The EU remains divided on the subject of a natural gas price cap, with Germany and the Netherlands strongly opposing such a measure. Today’s proposal seems to be a compromise between the countries in favor of a price cap and those opposed.

But the price cap is still not certain. EU countries would still need to agree on the basic idea of an emergency price cap. Following such an agreement—which Germany’s opposition makes doubtful—the EC will publish the details of how such an emergency price cap would work. Then the EU countries would need to approve those details as well.

The proposal will be discussed this Thursday and by the EU energy ministers next week. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Experts: U.S. LNG Growth Could Slow Next Year
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Bump Wears Off
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com