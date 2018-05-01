Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.45 +0.20 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.25 +0.12 +0.16%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.803 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 67.15 -1.27 -1.86%
Opec Basket 5 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
Urals 5 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.46 +0.76%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.803 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 2 days 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.45 -0.75 -1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.58 -0.77 -1.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Girassol 20 hours 73.28 -0.68 -0.92%
Opec Basket 5 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.17 +3.07 +6.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.07 -0.23 -0.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.67 +0.47 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.67 +3.07 +5.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.57 +0.47 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +3.57 +5.75%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.57 +0.47 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Giddings 20 hours 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.20 -1.32 -2.11%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.70 -1.32 -2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.33 +0.47 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 11 hours T-Mobile and Sprint to merge
  • 5 hours Oil at $300?
  • 5 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 7 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 7 hours Fifty - fifty: Ford Sales Down 4.7%, Fiat Chrysler up 5% In April
  • 17 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 1 hour China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 8 hours US Wind Energy Now Supplies More Than 30% In Four States
  • 2 hours U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 17 hours Forecasts Underestimate Renewables Growth
  • 6 hours OPEC and Oil Market Dynamics
  • 2 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 4 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 3 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 1 hour What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria

Breaking News:

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Can Japan Dodge Trump’s Trade War?

Can Japan Dodge Trump’s Trade War?

As U.S. President Donald Trump…

Wall Street Wants More From Big Oil

Wall Street Wants More From Big Oil

Shell posted its best quarterly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - May 01, 2018, 3:45 PM CDT Whiting Refinery

With oil prices already down on the day, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large build of 3.427 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending April 27, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a smaller build in crude oil inventories of 739,000 barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 1.099 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories for week ending April 27 in the amount of 1.602 million barrels—a surprise given the 587,000-barrel draw that analysts had expected.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with the WTI benchmark trading down $1.13 (-1.65%) at $67.44 at 4:12pm EST. The Brent benchmark was trading down $1.42 (-1.90%) at $73.27—both down from last week’s prices as the dollar rallied and as traders feared higher crude oil inventory figures. Neither fear over US sanctions on Iran nor OPEC’s strong showing in its compliance to the production cuts could hold oil prices up.

Brent topped $75 a barrel last Tuesday for the first time since November 2014, and according to analysts, the possibility of sanctions on Iran has been the most significant driver of the oil price rally in recent weeks.

US crude oil production for the week ending April 20—the most recent data available, increased to 10.586 million bpd, according to the EIA.

Related: Shell Wants Deepwater Breakevens Below $40

Distillate inventories saw another draw this week of 4.083 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a smaller decline of 1.360 million barrels.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site fell this week, with the API reporting a 725,000-barrel draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:37pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading down -1.58% on the day at $67.49 while Brent was trading down -1.77% at $73.37.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Becomes Second Most Attractive Renewables Market

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Pepe Petit on May 01 2018 said:
    Crumble is a good high frequency trading word (shock and awe reporting). I was wondering why I haven't seen any articles about the +800,000 barrels released from the SPR last week. $80 oil won't derail the economy, but the left wing media just might.
  • Disgruntled on May 01 2018 said:
    Oh, they're even-handed, Gg. When oil goes up 50 cents it is described as "soaring".
  • Ggg@gmail.com on May 01 2018 said:
    Having read your article I am surprised by the use of the word crumble to describe how the price has fallen from 75 dollars to slightly under 74 dollars. There seems to be a consistent effort to play down the price of oil and to exaggerate any falls. Please can we have balanced reporting.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com