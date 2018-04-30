Soaring Oil Prices See Saudi Economy Bounce Back

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.77 +0.08 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.770 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 3 hours 68.42 +0.45 +0.66%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
Urals 4 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.89 +0.19 +0.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.770 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 20 hours 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.20 +0.52 +0.76%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 74.35 +0.54 +0.73%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.56 +0.53 +0.72%
Girassol 20 hours 73.96 +0.53 +0.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 50.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 47.10 -1.09 -2.26%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.30 -0.09 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 68.20 -0.09 -0.13%
Sweet Crude 4 days 58.60 +0.51 +0.88%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.10 -0.09 -0.16%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.10 -0.09 -0.16%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 60.10 -0.09 -0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.10 +0.16 +0.26%
Central Alberta 4 days 58.10 -0.09 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.61 -0.07 -0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.00 +0.50 +0.78%
Giddings 20 hours 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.96 +0.25 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.52 +0.47 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.47 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.02 +0.47 +0.73%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.86 -0.09 -0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 51 mins What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 3 days US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 2 days North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 6 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 11 hours Is there a future for diesel? Bosch claims there is
  • 3 days Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 3 days Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 1 day Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 2 hours renewable energy driven floating city
  • 3 days Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 3 days Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 3 days Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 3 days Maduro Under Pressure: EU Says May Impose More Sanctions On Venezuela If Democracy Undermined
  • 3 days Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 3 days Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 3 days Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??

Breaking News:

U.S. Federal Renewables Subsidies Drop

Alt Text

Can China Combat Its Natural Gas Crisis?

China’s LNG imports hit a…

Alt Text

Mexico’s Oil Crisis: Pirates, Cartels, And Corruption

Mexico’s oil industry is plagued…

Alt Text

OPEC Strategy Bears Fruit As Oil Prices Break Out

OPEC embarked upon a disastrous…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Soaring Oil Prices See Saudi Economy Bounce Back

By Tim Daiss - Apr 30, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Riyadh skyline

Saudi Arabia’s success in leading both OPEC and non-OPEC production partners in reigning in record high OECD oil inventories amid the group’s ongoing oil output cut is starting to pay off for Riyadh.

In a report late last week BMI Research said that the Saudi economy is poised to grow by 1.6 percent this year amid a rebound in oil prices and an easing of fiscal austerity.

“The Saudi economy will recover in 2018, as continued gains in oil prices support the government’s move towards a more expansionary fiscal policy in turn boosting consumption in the Kingdom,” BMI said in its report.

However, the introduction of a new 10 percent VAT on private sector activity will be a drag on the country’s private sector for the first half of the year, the report added.

Yet, despite its efforts at pivoting the economy away from overreliance on oil revenue, the Kingdom remains an oil-based economy. Shipments of oil account for 87 percent of total exports and around 46 percent of GDP.

Propped up by oil price hikes

Global oil prices have trended upward this year from dipping below the $30 per barrel price point in early 2016 to now hovering in the mid-$70s range for global benchmark, London-traded Brent crude, with the likelihood that prices will breach the $80s mark in a few weeks if President Trump levels fresh sanctions against Iran, OPEC’s third largest producer. New sanctions could remove up to 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude from global oil markets, further tightening global oil supplies as demand and consumption increase, resulting in even higher prices.

Saudi Arabia indicated late last week that it would even be content with oil prices reaching up to $100 per barrel, though at that price, since oil is a fungible commodity demand destruction would likely set in as both consumers and industry would seek alternative fuel sources to replace higher priced oil. If demand destruction enters, an ensuing slump would develop - something the Saudis should be cognizant of and a market dynamic seen in 2007/08 and again in 2013/2014.

Standard Chartered last week revised its oil price forecast for 2018 up by $10, stating that the market has begun to acknowledge the importance of OPEC-led production cuts. It’s the first time in almost a year the bank revised its oil price forecast. For 2019, the bank raised its forecast by $13, with Bent prices at $75 per barrel and NYMEX-trade West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $72 per barrel. Related: The Next Big Threat For Chinese Oil Demand

“OPEC and its non-OPEC partners are now receiving greater acknowledgment for market discipline, views of shale oil economics are no longer the most important price-setting factor, and demand pessimism is significantly reduced,” the bank said.

The BMI report and Standard’s updated forecast are both good news for Saudi Arabia who started running record high budget deficits in 2015 as oil prices plunged from over $100 per barrel in mid-2014 to multi-year low’s that forced Riyadh to enact unpopular austerity measures, as well as issue bonds on international markets.

Saudi Arabia issued its first international bond sale in 2016, the largest for a developing economy, raising some $17.5 billion, to help offset the impact of low oil prices on state coffer. Last week, the Kingdom also issued an $11 billion international bond issue to cover its hard currency funding needs for the year, its fourth international bond, in tranches of seven, 12 and 31 years, attracting massive investor orders of $52 billion, according to a Reuters report.

OPEC/non-OPEC producers are slated to meet in Vienna on June 23, a day after an OPEC only meeting. A technical committee monitoring a deal to cut oil output between the OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia will meet on June 19.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuela Offers India 30% Discount On Oil...If It Pays In Cryptocurrency

Next Post

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Compliance Hits New Record
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?
A New Lithium War Is About To Begin

A New Lithium War Is About To Begin

 Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

 This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever

 Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com