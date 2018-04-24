Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.79 +0.09 +0.13%
Brent Crude 1 hour 73.07 -0.94 -1.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.813 +0.038 +1.37%
Mars US 2 hours 67.45 -0.99 -1.45%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.51 +0.15 +0.21%
Urals 18 hours 70.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.51 -0.65 -0.91%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.51 -0.65 -0.91%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.68 +0.83 +1.12%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.33 +0.21 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.813 +0.038 +1.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.88 +1.00 +1.43%
Murban 18 hours 74.13 +1.10 +1.51%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 69.32 +0.91 +1.33%
Basra Light 18 hours 70.75 -1.21 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 74.54 +0.92 +1.25%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.68 +0.83 +1.12%
Bonny Light 18 hours 74.68 +0.83 +1.12%
Girassol 18 hours 73.63 +0.83 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.51 +0.15 +0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.14 +0.74 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.54 +0.24 +0.35%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.74 +0.24 +0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.64 +0.24 +0.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.64 +0.24 +0.42%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.64 +0.24 +0.42%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.64 +0.24 +0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.14 +0.24 +0.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.64 +0.24 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.51 -0.65 -0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 5 days 73.48 +0.15 +0.20%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.65 -0.94 -1.50%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.60 -0.94 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.60 -0.94 -1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.15 -0.94 -1.44%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 10 hours Twitter bans Kaspersky from advertising
  • 7 hours US eases sanctions on Rusal
  • 1 day Michael Bloomberg Contributes $4.5 Million For Paris Climate Deal After Trump Bails
  • 8 hours Robot-mania: The U.S. Is Way Behind Other Countries On Robot "Readiness"
  • 2 hours Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
  • 1 day Iran is panicking right now: Currency crunch and kicking it out of oil market
  • 7 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day Oil Prices Hit Highest Level Since 2014
  • 37 mins Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC
  • 1 day Investing in Oil & Gas
  • 1 hour API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Asian Oil Demand To Hit Record - The Price Per Barrel Continues To Grow
  • 15 hours Tesla Says Humans In, Robots Out
  • 1 day Trump: "Larry, go get it done,'” - US to rejoin TPP
  • 13 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns

Breaking News:

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Permian Basin oil production is…

WTI Trending Up Despite Pullback

WTI Trending Up Despite Pullback

After big week for WTI…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 24, 2018, 3:45 PM CDT Rig

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build of 1.099 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending April 20, contrary to analyst expectations that this week would see a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.648 million barrels.

A survey of S&P Global Platts for the week expected crude oil stocks to drop by 1.1 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 1.047 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw for gasoline inventories for week ending April 20, in the amount of of 2.724 million—a bigger draw than the 995,000-barrel one that analysts had expected.

Brent oil prices topped $75 in early trading on Tuesday with WTI approaching $70 a barrel as the market feared the chance of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran is growing and as Tehran rhetoric flared up. At 07:45 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 0.23 percent at $68.80 and Brent Crude was up 0.04 percent at $74.04.

Brent topped $75 a barrel at one point on Tuesday, for the first time since November 2014, and according to analysts, the possibility of sanctions on Iran has been the most significant driver of the oil price rally in recent weeks—the other being the virtually eliminated global oil glut combined with robust oil demand growth.

US crude oil production, for its part, is even more grim, which for the week ending April 13 increased to 10.540 million bpd, well on its way to 11 million bpd.

Related: The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

Distillate inventories saw another draw this week of 1.911 million barrels. Analysts had forecast a slightly smaller decline of 807,000 barrels.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, fell this week, with the API reporting a 930,000-barrel draw.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:37pm EST, the WTI benchmark was trading down 1.18 percent on the day to $67.93 while Brent was trading down 1.07 percent at $73.22.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Taiwan Giant To Build $9.4B Chemical Complex In Louisiana

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Farmers Hit Hard As Trump Backs Big Oil

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com