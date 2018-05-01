Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.46 +0.76%
Marine 2 days 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 2 days 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.45 -0.75 -1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.58 -0.77 -1.04%
Girassol 20 hours 73.28 -0.68 -0.92%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.17 +3.07 +6.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.07 -0.23 -0.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.67 +0.47 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.67 +3.07 +5.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.57 +0.47 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +3.57 +5.75%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.57 +0.47 +0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Giddings 20 hours 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.20 -1.32 -2.11%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.70 -1.32 -2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.33 +0.47 +0.63%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Becomes Second Most Attractive Renewables Market

By Irina Slav - May 01, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT

The United States has moved ahead in EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index and is now second only to China, the UK consultancy said in the latest edition of its RECAI. Last year, the U.S. was third from the top because of President Donald Trump’s fossil fuel industry revival efforts.

Now, it seems these will not have any substantial impact on renewable energy even when taking into account the import tariffs on PV cells and modules introduced earlier this year. According to EY, these tariffs have already been absorbed by the market.

That’s contrary to the opinions voiced by the solar industry in the United States when the tariffs were first proposed and then imposed, with many industry representatives arguing that the tariffs would harm local solar power producers rather than the Chinese cell and module manufacturers the tariffs targeted.

What’s more, the Republican tax reform bill approved at the end of last year did not envisage subsidy cuts for wind power installation, which should provide additional boost to this industry.

In fact, the U.S. tariffs, combined with a global trend towards renewable energy subsidy reductions, have spurred a cost-cutting rush in the solar industry, along with an innovation drive that is already paying off, RECAI’s editor and EY’s Global Power and Utilities Corporate Finance Leader Ben Warren wrote in the report.

He cited Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s calculation that as of January this year, the benchmark levelized cost of electricity from renewable power was down by 18 percent globally for both PV and wind installations to US$55/MWh for PV and US$70/MWh for wind power.

These positive cost developments, despite the combined headwinds of tariffs, subsidy cuts, and higher interest rates, EY notes, have also prompted Big Oil to start investing more in alternatives to their core business through acquisitions, as well as organically by raising investments in wind, solar, and energy storage projects.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com



Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

  • John Brown on May 01 2018 said:
    President Trump is a genius. His energy plans have resulted in a Gold/Oil Rush among U.S. producers of oil and gas, the additional clean burning gas has resulted in the USA lowering Greenhouse gas emissions more than any other country in the world despite pulling out of that corrupt Paris accord boondoggle, and now we find that renewable energy is also benefiting from the Trump Presidency, with cost going lower making them more and more competitive with oil and gas. Trump isn't anti-Environment, his policies are working far better for the future of the planet and environment than all the stupid taxes and Government insanity Obama did in 8 years of utter misery. The economy is growing, jobs are being created, incomes are rising for working American, Black and Latino American have the lowest UNEMPLOYMENT on record, the U.S. is outstripping all other countries in emitting less greenhouse gases, and the USA is far more safe and secure. Meanwhile renewable energy is lowering its cost and able to gain more market share. We might also keep in mind that the last 2 years have seen a drop in Global Temperatures, not an increase. The Trump Presidency with Republicans controlling Congress is paying off big folks. This is another great story of success.

Leave a comment

