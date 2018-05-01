Shell Wants Deepwater Breakevens Below $40

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.45 +0.20 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.25 +0.12 +0.16%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.803 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 3 hours 67.15 -1.27 -1.86%
Opec Basket 5 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
Urals 5 days 70.64 -0.15 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.35 +0.46 +0.76%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.803 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.58 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 2 days 72.88 -0.75 -1.02%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.45 -0.75 -1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 72.11 +0.75 +1.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.58 -0.77 -1.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.88 -0.68 -0.91%
Girassol 20 hours 73.28 -0.68 -0.92%
Opec Basket 5 days 71.24 +0.24 +0.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 50.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.17 +3.07 +6.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.07 -0.23 -0.34%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.67 +0.47 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.67 +3.07 +5.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.57 +0.47 +0.84%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.57 +0.47 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.67 +3.57 +5.75%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.57 +0.47 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.06 +0.45 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Giddings 20 hours 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.94 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 61.20 -1.32 -2.11%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.15 -1.32 -1.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 63.70 -1.32 -2.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.33 +0.47 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 10 hours Humans vs. Robots:What Are The Roles That Humans Can Do That A Robot Can't?
  • 11 hours T-Mobile and Sprint to merge
  • 5 hours Oil at $300?
  • 5 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 7 hours Aramco Sits on 270 Billion Barrels
  • 7 hours Fifty - fifty: Ford Sales Down 4.7%, Fiat Chrysler up 5% In April
  • 17 hours PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 1 hour China to transfer LNG technology to Iran
  • 8 hours US Wind Energy Now Supplies More Than 30% In Four States
  • 2 hours U.S. Sanctions: Russia’s 50 Richest Businessmen Have Lost Close To $12 billion In One Day
  • 17 hours Forecasts Underestimate Renewables Growth
  • 6 hours OPEC and Oil Market Dynamics
  • 2 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 4 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 3 hours Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 1 hour What's next? Russia & Iran Warn Of Global 'Chaos' After U.S. led Strike On Syria

Breaking News:

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Alt Text

Could Natural Gas Threaten Permian Oil Production?

Permian Basin oil production is…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Steady As Geopolitical Risks Calm

With the cooling of tensions…

Alt Text

Wall Street Wants More From Big Oil

Shell posted its best quarterly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Shell Wants Deepwater Breakevens Below $40

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 01, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT KMZ deepwater

Even though Brent Crude prices hit $75 a barrel on Monday, Shell continues to stick to disciplined spending and wants deepwater projects to break even at $40 a barrel or lower—a sign that Big Oil is committed to not repeating past mistakes with lavish expenditure on complex projects, as the case was when oil prices were above $100 a barrel.

Deepwater projects now need their breakevens at $40 or preferably below, Harry Brekelmans, Shell Projects and Technology Director, told Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston on Monday.

That targeted breakeven is nearly half the deepwater costs for some projects that were commissioned before the oil price crash in 2014, Brekelmans said.

“You’ve got to think about that 35-40 range,” Brekelmans told Bloomberg. “It’s something we want to be very disciplined around because it gives you reassurance that going forward, your portfolio is resilient,” the manager noted.

Last week, Shell announced the final investment decision for a deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico—Vito—with a forward-looking, breakeven price estimated at less than $35 per barrel. Shell and Statoil are partners in the development, with Shell acting as operator with 63.11-percent ownership. Without specifying the initial costs of the project, Shell said that it had redesigned the project, bringing costs down by 70 percent by simplifying the design and collaborating with the supply chain vendors.

Reducing project costs is achievable and sustainable across deepwater developments globally, because three-quarters of the cost cuts are “structural,” Brekelmans told Bloomberg.

In a speech at the OTC on Monday, Brekelmans said: “It is fair to say that the industry is moving away from big, bespoke projects and towards a future that is all about detail. A future that is about being more scrupulous with the scoping and execution of projects.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Prices Crash As U.S. Dollar Regains its Footing

Next Post

Catastrophic Cyberattacks Threaten Big Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever

This Discovery Is Changing Solar Energy Forever
Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

 Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle

 Permian On Track To Become Largest Oil Basin In The World

Permian On Track To Become Largest Oil Basin In The World

 U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

U.S. Oil Exports Are Only Heading Higher

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com