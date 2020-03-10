U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 34.19 -0.17 -0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 37.33 +0.11 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 32.96 +4.48 +15.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 31.40 -16.75 -34.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 34.04 +1.25 +3.81%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 35.12 +0.26 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 28.99 +0.41 +1.43%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 36.50 +3.82 +11.69%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 35.89 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 36.49 -0.44 -1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 20.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 24.75 -6.75 -21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 28.31 -6.92 -19.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 7 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 9 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 12 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 40 mins MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 1 hour Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 20 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 2 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 15 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 20 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 1 day When to Add?
  • 24 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Oil Rallies Despite Large Crude Build

Alt Text

Oil Price Forecasts Take A Turn For The Worst

As China’s coronavirus epidemic continues…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut

Oil prices rose early on…

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs: Brent Oil Could Drop To $45 In April

In the second downward revision…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 10, 2020, 8:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Fracking

U.S. shale growth is about to decline, becoming an immediate victim of the Saudi-Russian price war.

Saudi Aramco said that it would increase oil production to 12.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) in April, a shocking escalation of the war for market share. That level of output is believed to be beyond what Aramco can produce on a sustainable basis. In other words, Saudi Arabia is going all-out to flood the market.

Also, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman didn’t sound interested in meeting with Russia anytime soon. “I fail to see the wisdom for holding meetings in May-June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures,” Prince Abdulaziz told Reuters.

According to Energy Intelligence, Saudi Arabia is conducting budgeting exercises to game out scenarios in which oil crashes to between $12 to $20 per barrel, and will even look at an extreme scenario in which oil falls below $10.

Russia says it can withstand the price war at $25 to $30 per barrel for 6 to 10 years. Neither side appears willing to budge.

“Monday will go down as one of the bleakest market days in the history of the energy sector,” Raymond James wrote in a note. “Was this capitulation day? It certainly feels like it... it is hard to imagine how much worse sentiment can get.” Related: Russia Fires Back: Could Boost Oil Production By 500,000 Bpd

As a result, the immediate victim will be U.S. shale. “[O]il should bottom out when producers begin physically shutting in wells, which is indeed what set the floor four years ago,” the investment bank added.

The reaction was swift. With share prices in freefall, the number of shale companies announcing budget cuts multiplied at the start of the week. Diamondback Energy and Parsley Energy immediately announced plans to cut spending and reduce drilling activity.

Canadian oil company Cenovus Energy slashed 2020 capex by 32 percent and its production guidance by 5 percent. Ovintiv said it would cut spending and tried to reassure skittish investors that it had enough liquidity. Marathon Oil cut spending by $500 million.

Even Chevron admitted that it might need to cut spending, just days after it unveiled lofty goals on free cash flow over the next five years. “We are reviewing alternatives to reduce capital expenditures, that are expected to lower short-term production and preserve long-term value,” Chevron said in a statement to Reuters late on Monday. Chevron was the first oil major to suggest that it might cut spending, and the oil giant said that it needs $55 per barrel in order to cover its spending and shareholder payouts.

At these prices almost no shale well drilled today can make money. Rystad Energy says just a handful of companies have breakevens lower than today’s oil price. Friezo Loughrey of data firm Oil Well Partners LLC told Bloomberg that Permian breakevens are closer to $68 per barrel if investors want an adequate return within 24 months. Today, prices are trading at half of that. Related: Saudi Arabia's Archenemy Is Taking Advantage Of The Oil War

“Many US fracking companies already had their backs to the wall before the price slump due to high debts and financing difficulties,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. “Drilling activity declined continuously until mid-January, and has since stagnated at a low level.”

The one-two combo of the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war could deliver a knockout blow to U.S. shale.

But perspectives on the impact on production vary. JBC Energy said that they “prefer a more cautious call on US supply declines,” adding that it may take a few months before production begins to fall.

But others see an immediate retreat. “A decline in US shale oil production of 1-2m bl/day from current total US oil production of 13.1m bl/day is natural to expect,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a statement. “We now think that a last-minute deal between Russia and OPEC before the expiry of the current cuts at the end of March 2020 is very unlikely. Russia has probably firmly decided that now is the time to pull away the rug from under the feet of the shale oil producers, so now is the time for the second shale oil reset.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Rebounds 9% After Historic Loss
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com