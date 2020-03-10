Russia Fires Back: Could Boost Oil Production By 500,000 Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.51 +2.38 +7.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.94 +2.58 +7.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.915 +0.137 +7.71%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 5 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.915 +0.137 +7.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.06 +2.19 +12.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 7 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 9 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 12 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 4 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 13 hours Saudis did not discount to spite Russia. April contract price $58.50. Friday spot price $45.27. Difference - $13.13 drop. Buyers commit March 10th for April delivery.
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
  • 17 hours 'Green New Deal' extremist panic-mongering to collapse as low oil & gas & LNG prices crash
  • 19 hours When to Add?
  • 2 hours Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 13 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 8 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 19 hours Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 23 hours What's the end affect of virus on China. Banking crisis ?
  • 18 hours “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Oil Price War Could Wreak Havoc On Eurasian Economies

Alt Text

Are Oil Majors Facing A Terminal Decline?

Oil majors find themselves facing…

Alt Text

China Floods The Market With Fuel As Coronavirus Shatters Local Demand

China’s fuel exports are booming…

Alt Text

More Than A Dozen Saudi Oil Firms Book Hefty Losses In 2019

A total of 14 Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Fires Back: Could Boost Oil Production By 500,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rosneft

Russia can raise its oil production by 200,000 bpd to 300,000 bpd in the short term, with a potential for up to a total increase of 500,000 bpd, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told news channel Rossiya 24 on Tuesday.

The Russian companies will be reassessing their investment and production plans after they are no longer obliged to stick to the OPEC+ deal, Novak said.  

Just before the OPEC+ meeting last week—which turned into a fiasco for OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia after Russia refused to back additional massive production cuts—Russia’s average oil production had increased to 11.29 million bpd in February, up by 3.2 percent on the year and slightly up from 11.28 million bpd in January.  

Russia’s oil production figures, however, include gas condensate, which, as of this year, is not included in the Russian production and quota as part of the OPEC+ production cut agreement.  

The end of the OPEC+ deal will now allow Russian oil companies, which had not been happy with production restrictions, to boost output as soon as the current deal expires on April 1.

The largest Russian oil producer and most vocal critic of the OPEC+ agreement, Rosneft, already plans to increase its oil production, a source close to the company told Bloomberg on Monday.

According to the source, Rosneft could be able to increase its production by 300,000 bpd within two weeks.

After the OPEC+ break-up and after the price war that Saudi Arabia and Russia started, Rosneft slammed the deal in comments to Russian media, saying that it was only giving U.S. shale a bigger slice of the market.

The OPEC+ agreement was meaningless from Russia’s point of view, Rosneft’s spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told Russian outlet RBC on Sunday.

“By ceding ground in our markets, we removed cheaper Arab and Russian oil from the market only to clear the field for more expensive U.S. shale production and to help its production efficiency,” Leontyev said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

Oil Price Armageddon As OPEC+ Disintegrates

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum

OPEC Presents Russia With Production Cut Ultimatum



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com