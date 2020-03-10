Oil Rebounds 9% After Historic Loss

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 22 mins 33.93 +2.80 +8.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 mins 37.51 +3.15 +9.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 1.901 +0.123 +6.92%
Graph down Mars US 17 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 4 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.901 +0.123 +6.92%
Graph down Marine 2 days 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.43 +2.56 +14.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
Oil Rebounds 9% After Historic Loss

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Offshore

Hopes of economic stimulus amid the coronavirus outbreak helped oil prices to rebound on Tuesday and rise by 9 percent, recouping some of the massive losses from Monday, when prices had slumped in the worst rout since 1991.  

At 12:25 p.m. CST on Tuesday, WTI Crude was surging 9.28 percent at $34.02 and Brent Crude was jumping 9.11 percent on the day to $37.49.

Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday after heavy sell-offs in the past two trading sessions, following the collapse of the OPEC+ agreement and the start of an all-out oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which analysts say will claim U.S. shale as the first collateral victim.

The price of oil slumped by 25 percent on Monday, after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices (OSPs) to all markets and signaled an increase in production as of April, after Russia refused on Friday to back additional deeper cuts amid depressed global oil demand.

The price crash on Monday was the worst one-day plunge in oil prices since 1991.

The oil price collapse triggered massive selloffs in all equity markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 dropping 7 percent at open, triggering the circuit breakers for the first time since they were introduced in 2013. The S&P 500 ended up losing more than 7 percent on Monday and had its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis.

On Tuesday, the market panic subsided and some profit taking was also the reason for the rise in oil prices, but U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestions of a tax relief amid the coronavirus outbreak also helped the oil and equity markets. President Trump said on Monday that he would be discussing “a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief — very substantial relief,” with House Republicans on Tuesday.

Analysts think that the Tuesday jump in prices would be short-lived as fundamentals remain bearish.

“Part of this strength likely reflects shorts taking profits, following the scale of the move yesterday,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said, commenting on Tuesday’s price rise.

“Fundamentally the market remains bearish, producers are set to open the taps from 1 April, and this will push the market into deep surplus over 2Q20,” ING’s strategists said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers
