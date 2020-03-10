Russia Might Not Be Done With OPEC Just Yet

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 34.19 -0.17 -0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 37.33 +0.11 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 32.96 +4.48 +15.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 31.40 -16.75 -34.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.937 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Marine 20 hours 34.04 +1.25 +3.81%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 35.12 +0.26 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 28.99 +0.41 +1.43%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 36.50 +3.82 +11.69%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 35.89 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 36.74 -0.48 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 36.49 -0.44 -1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 20.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 24.75 -6.75 -21.43%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 28.31 -6.92 -19.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 32.26 -6.92 -17.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 31.00 -6.75 -17.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
All Charts
Premium Content

Russia Might Not Be Done With OPEC Just Yet

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 10, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Novak

Despite the break-up of the OPEC+ production cut agreement, “the doors aren’t closed” to future cooperation between Russia and OPEC, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak told local news channel Rossiya 24 on Tuesday.  

“The fact that the agreement was not extended beyond April 1 doesn’t mean that we cannot cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC producers in the future. We signed a charter last year and we will continue cooperation as part of it,” Novak told the news channel.

”We have various instruments, including production cuts and production increases, should they be necessary,” Novak said, adding that new agreements could be reached.

Novak’s comments came a few days after Russia called it quits with the current production deal as OPEC and its leader Saudi Arabia insisted on a massive additional 1.5 million bpd production reduction until the end of 2020 in response to the depressed oil demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. Russia, for its part, was proposing to extend the cuts as-is into Q2 and see where oil demand and the oil market would be in June before making new decisions about production restrictions.

Russian firms have long balked at the OPEC+ deal which, they said, was only hampering their production expansion plans while helping U.S. shale to boost production to record highs.

After the OPEC+ break-up last Friday, Saudi Arabia launched an all-out oil price war at Russia and its markets, by significantly cutting its official selling prices (OSPs) to all markets and announcing it would boost production as of April.

Following the Saudi-Russia standoff, oil prices plunged on Monday in the worst one-day slump since 1991, before recovering some losses rising by 6 percent on Tuesday as markets began to recover from the rout and oil market participants looked to potential economic stimulus in various countries to counter the economic slowdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




