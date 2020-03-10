Saudi Arabia To Flood Oil Markets With An Extra 2.6 Million Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.51 +2.38 +7.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 36.94 +2.58 +7.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.915 +0.137 +7.71%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 28.48 -13.50 -32.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph down Urals 5 days 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 24.43 -11.32 -31.66%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.915 +0.137 +7.71%
Graph down Marine 2 days 32.79 -15.79 -32.50%
Graph down Murban 2 days 34.86 -15.46 -30.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 28.58 -9.30 -24.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.68 -13.66 -29.48%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.97 -10.44 -22.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.22 -9.11 -19.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.93 -9.14 -19.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 34.71 -13.62 -28.18%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 20.06 +2.19 +12.26%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 15.73 -10.15 -39.22%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 31.98 -10.15 -24.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 31.53 -10.15 -24.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 26.88 -10.15 -27.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.13 -10.15 -32.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 25.38 -10.15 -28.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 30.13 -10.15 -25.20%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 21.63 -10.15 -31.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -10.09 -22.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 49.48 -1.22 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 21.50 -10.00 -31.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 38.36 -10.65 -21.73%
Saudi Arabia To Flood Oil Markets With An Extra 2.6 Million Bpd

By Irina Slav - Mar 10, 2020, 10:15 AM CDT
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia plans to increase its crude oil production from below 10 million bpd currently to 12.3 million bpd next month, the company said in a filing with the Saudi stock exchange.

According to the filing, Aramco “will provide its customers with 12.3 million barrels per day (MMBD) of crude oil in April; i.e., an increase of 300 thousand barrels per day over the Company’s maximum sustained capacity (MSC) of 12 MMBD.”

Yet, according to data cited by Reuters a day earlier, the Kingdom was pumping just 9.7 million barrels daily at the moment, in over-compliance with its OPEC+ commitment that was thrown out the moment Russia refused to take part in deeper cuts.

Reuters yesterday reported, quoting unnamed sources, that Saudi Arabia had plans to boost production above 10 million bpd in April. The source said April production will be much higher than 10 million bpd, maybe close to 11 million bpd.

Yet according to the filing quoted by the AP, “The company has agreed with its customers to provide them with such volumes starting 1 April 2020. The company expects that this will have a positive, long-term financial effect.”

This weekend, after the OPEC+ talks ended in divorce, Saudi Arabia announced it will slash its official selling prices for crude by between $6 and $8 per barrel, effective from April. The biggest discounts were offered to buyers in northwestern Europe and the United States. Related: Why Russia Is Rooting For Bernie Sanders

Whether Saudi Arabia will boost production to 11 million bpd or 12 million bpd inside a month remains to be seen but the world is definitely heading into a deeper glut: Russia will start pumping more from April, too.

“As from 1 April we are starting to work without minding the quotas or reductions which were in place earlier,” Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding “but this does not mean that each country would not monitor and analyze market developments.” 

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $37.63 a barrel, with WTI at $34.25 a barrel, both up by around 10 percent from yesterday’s close on the news of more economic stimulus and the decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases in China.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

