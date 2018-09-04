Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.39 -0.48 -0.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.87 -0.30 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.818 -0.005 -0.18%
Mars US 2 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 20 hours 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 5 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.818 -0.005 -0.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 20 hours 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 20 hours 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 44.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.80 +2.05 +5.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.55 -1.20 -1.80%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.95 -0.45 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.80 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.80 +1.30 +2.22%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.55 -0.45 -0.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.80 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 20 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.83 +0.38 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 5 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 19 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 10 hours Did Trump Help Boost European Renewables?
  • 9 hours Midterm elections and stock market
  • 7 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 12 hours US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 17 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 11 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 6 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 13 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 18 hours Facebook Committs To 100% Renewable Power For Global Operations By 2020
  • 16 hours U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls
  • 12 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela

Breaking News:

Iran Wants To Move Key Oil Export Terminal Out Of Persian Gulf

Alt Text

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil is set to close…

Alt Text

Oil Could Jump To $95 This Winter

John Kilduff from Again Capital…

Alt Text

Oil Nears $80 Per Barrel

Oil prices have been heading…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 04, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Eagle Ford rig

Oil prices will be much higher over the next few years than previously thought, according to a new report from Barclays.

The investment bank significantly raised its pricing forecast for 2020 and 2025 in its annual medium-term oil report. Barclays expects Brent to average $75 per barrel in 2020, up from a previous estimate of $55, while prices may average $80 in 2025, up from $70 previously.

The bank noted that the market is dramatically different than it was at this point last year when it issued its previous medium-term report. U.S. shale drillers are maintaining capital discipline, which could lead to lower than expected production levels. OPEC and Russia have demonstrated resolve and laid the groundwork for long-term market management, which could keep supply off the market for years to come.

Also, the U.S. has deployed an aggressive sanctions campaign against Iran and even Venezuela, measures that should translate into more than a million barrels of per day of supply losses. And finally, “several key OPEC producers are at risk of being failed states,” Barclays concluded.

But that does not mean that the world is set to suffer from supply shortages. “Prices could reach $80 and higher in the short term, but these price levels have reawakened the industry’s animal spirits,” Barclays said. “In our view we are not on the cusp of another boom cycle in oil prices because of an impending ‘supply gap.’” Related: Can We Expect An Oil Price Spike In November?

Any near-term price spike will be driven by sentiment and temporary rallies, rather than a fundamental gap in supply. “Though we expect that a price range above $80 will become the new norm next decade, our market balances do not justify those price levels in the next one to two years,” Barclays argued. “There are many other possible reasons to be bullish during that time frame, but the ‘supply gap’ is not one of them.”

A growing concern among oil analysts is the possibility of a supply shortage in the early 2020s because of the steep decline in upstream spending since 2014 and the dearth of final investment decisions on new projects. Barclays dismisses that concern, arguing that the volume of new supply in the pipeline, while lower compared to pre-2014 levels, is still significant. Plus, decline rates at a mature oil fields have improved in the last two years as oil prices have increased.

However, the bank still takes a much more bullish outlook on the oil market than it did previously. A combination of investment deferrals from an oil industry still exercising some semblance of capital discipline will lead to less upstream production than otherwise might be the case. That, combined with supply outages in a few key countries, could translate into roughly 2.5 million barrels per day of oil removed from the market through 2025, Barclays estimates, pushing Brent prices up to $85 per barrel.

Still, that outcome is not a foregone conclusion, as there are always uncertainties. Oil prices could still fall in a scenario that includes lower GDP, higher than expected Permian production, or a spike in retail prices because of regulations from the International Maritime Organization taking effect in 2020 that will cut down on high-sulfur fuel supply. Related: Houthis Claim Successful Attack On Aramco Oil Facility

One interesting conclusion from the report is that Barclays does not expect a boom-bust phenomenon to characterize the oil market over the coming decade, despite such a historic tendency. Short-cycle U.S. shale supply, steady demand growth, and other global supplies should keep oil prices stuck within a $15-per-barrel range. “Of course, a perfect storm of bullish factors would move prices in excess of $100/b if disruptions worsen, economic growth stays resilient, and Permian bottlenecks are not resolved,” Barclays cautions. “Yet we do not see such a price level as sustainable given government stockpiles, a more tenuous economic outlook, and Saudi Arabia and Russia’s stated willingness to keep prices rangebound by raising output.”

Barclays expects the adoption of electric vehicles to continue to scale up, reaching a cumulative 55 million units by 2025, which erases about 1 million barrels per day of oil demand. Gasoline demand could peak by 2030, the bank says.

Astute readers would note that while Barclays expects oil prices to average $80 per barrel in 2025, Brent is flirting with that price level right now in September 2018. The supply losses from Iran, unfolding faster than expected, have complicated the supply picture for the rest of 2018. Brent has gained nearly $9 per barrel since mid-August.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Nears $80 Per Barrel
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data
Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

 The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

 Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oil Rallies On Flurry Of Bullish News

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com