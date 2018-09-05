Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.07 -0.80 -1.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.47 -0.70 -0.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 19 hours 72.82 +0.62 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
Urals 2 days 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.59 +0.30 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 76.53 +0.75 +0.99%
Murban 2 days 78.59 +1.04 +1.34%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Basra Light 2 days 76.87 +0.10 +0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.95 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.32 +0.12 +0.15%
Girassol 2 days 78.50 +0.11 +0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.32 +0.55 +0.73%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.08 -0.90 -2.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.87 +0.07 +0.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.02 +0.07 +0.10%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.47 +0.07 +0.16%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.87 +0.07 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.62 +0.07 +0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.87 +0.07 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.32 +0.07 +0.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.54 -0.29 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 +1.00 +1.69%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.38 +0.07 +0.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 5 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 4 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 5 hours OPEC's Barkindo: Oil Demand To Hit 100 mln bpd 'Much Sooner' Than Projected
  • 1 day Midterm elections and stock market
  • 11 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 4 hours "Reset" Of Relations Between Two Countries? Mike Pompeo Arrives in Pakistan
  • 12 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 13 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 1 day Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 5 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 4 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 12 hours California's Reliance on Saudi Arabia and OPEC Grows
  • 12 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

CEFC Creditor Puts Up Stake In ADNOC For Sale

Alt Text

Oil Could Jump To $95 This Winter

John Kilduff from Again Capital…

Alt Text

Oil Nears $80 Per Barrel

Oil prices have been heading…

Alt Text

The Bearish Case For Oil

The impact of U.S. sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Tadawul

Saudi Arabia is looking to manage the oil market in a way that would keep oil prices in the $70 to $80 band for the time being, as the Kingdom wants a floor under prices to monetize oil exports and at the same time keep a ceiling until at least the U.S. mid-term elections in November, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting sources at OPEC and the industry.

Early this year, Saudi Arabia was said to be aiming for oil at $80 a barrel and even higher in order to stoke up the valuation of oil giant Saudi Aramco ahead of what was hyped to be the world’s largest IPO ever.

In April, however, U.S. President Donald Trump started slamming OPEC for keeping oil prices “artificially very high”, and in the latest tweet aimed at OPEC in early July, he demanded that OPEC “REDUCE PRICING NOW!”

OPEC’s leading producer and de facto Saudi Arabia—which early this year had vowed to keep the production cut pact intact until 2018, saying that “If we have to err on over-balancing the market a little bit, so be it”—agreed in June with fellow OPEC members and the Russia-led group of non-OPEC producers part of the pact to ease compliance rates, in other words to boost production.

Then, last month reports surfaced that the Aramco IPO had been called off.

According to Reuters’ sources, even with the listing plans (probably) scrapped, Saudi Arabia aims to keep oil prices as high as it can without offending the U.S. Administration, with which it has built closer ties under President Trump. Related: The Bearish Case For Oil

“They need cash. They have plans and reforms and now the IPO is delayed. But they don’t want anyone else talking about oil prices now. It’s all because of Trump,” one source told Reuters.

The unofficial $70-80 Saudi price target for oil may have been the reason behind Saudi Arabia’s reporting of oil production over the past two months, an industry source following the Kingdom’s oil production policies told Reuters.

As Brent Crude prices were heading to $80, Saudi Arabia told the market last week that it had raised production in August, sooner than the Saudis would have typically leaked such information, according to the industry source.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Diesel Prices Are Set To Soar
The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

The Biggest Threat To The Oil And Gas Industry

 The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

The Collapse Of Venezuela's Imaginary Oil Currency

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com