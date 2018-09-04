Market Intelligence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Houthis Claim Successful Attack On Aramco Oil Facility

By Irina Slav - Sep 04, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Jizan

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed a successful attack on an unidentified oil facility of Saudi Aramco in Jizan, according to a report in Iranian state news agency IRNA. The strike with Badr 1 missiles took place on Monday, two days after an earlier one that targeted a Saudi frigate in Jizan.

That earlier attack, IRNA said, was in response to the Saudi forces killing Yemeni fisherman near the port of Hodeidah—the focal point of the Saudi-Houthi conflict.

The Yemeni war, which began in 2015, has led to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world at the moment, and there is no end in sight, as the Saudi-led forces continue to strike Hodeidah, widely considered as the location that could tip the scales in the war. Last month, after reports of a Houthi strike against a Saudi oil tanker, the rebel group offered a ceasefire, but it failed to hold.

Despite the humanitarian crisis, Yemen in August restarted crude oil exports. A 500,000-barrel cargo from a field in the southern province of Shabwa was sent to China, The National reported a couple of weeks ago.

Now there are plans to restart the rest of the oil fields in Shabwa and neighboring provinces, the secretary to the oil and minerals minister told the Emirati daily. The provinces are under the control of the elected government that the Houthis are fighting as a result of the intervention of the Saudi and Emirati forces.

There are also reports that Saudi Arabia has plans to build an oil port in another Yemeni province, the governorate of Al-Mahra in the southeast. The Al-Mahra governorate borders Oman, and the border crossing, as well as the seaport and airport in the governorate, is under the control of the Saudi and UAE coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen for the last three years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

