Oil Slips On Profit Taking, Stronger U.S. Dollar

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.52 -1.49 -2.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 67.25 -1.31 -1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.938 +0.027 +0.93%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.921 -0.041 -2.07%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.068 -0.032 -1.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.28 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +1.18 +1.83%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 65.11 +1.05 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.068 -0.032 -1.51%

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.12 +1.59 +2.50%
Graph up Murban 2 days 65.68 +1.55 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.77 +0.54 +0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 67.70 +1.46 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.70 +0.57 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 66.28 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.28 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.24 +0.83 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.71 +1.18 +1.83%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.22 +1.32 +2.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 52.16 +1.15 +2.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 64.01 +1.15 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 65.41 +1.15 +1.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 60.86 +1.15 +1.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 60.61 +1.15 +1.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 64.01 +1.15 +1.83%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 59.76 +1.15 +1.96%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.95 +1.19 +1.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 58.96 +1.15 +1.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 62.91 +1.15 +1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.50 +1.25 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 +1.25 +2.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.35 +1.15 +1.64%

  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 17 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 8 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 4 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 22 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 2 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Scientists: Bacteria Could Be Used To Source Copper

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves

Crude oil prices got a…

Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts

Oil Prices Climb As OPEC+ Holds Firm On Output Cuts

Oil prices rose on Tuesday…

Cautious Hedging Costs U.S. Drillers Billions

Cautious Hedging Costs U.S. Drillers Billions

When the price of crude…

Premium Content

Oil Slips On Profit Taking, Stronger U.S. Dollar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 30, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Oil prices dropped early on Friday as profit-taking and a strengthening U.S. dollar put a stop to this week’s rally that saw prices hitting a six-week high on Thursday.

As of 10:14 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was trading down below $64 a barrel, at $63.43, down by 2.32 percent. Brent Crude prices were down by 1.87 percent on the day at $67.26.

On Thursday, oil prices had jumped to their highest levels in six weeks as a brighter outlook on the American economy and oil demand offset bearish demand prospects from the COVID crisis in India.

But on Friday, the rally took a breather as market participants turned to profit-taking. A rising U.S. dollar also weighed on oil prices on Friday, as a stronger U.S. currency makes crude buying more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Continued concern over the worsening COVID crisis in India outweighed the bullish factors on Friday, but oil prices were still on track to post a monthly gain of 6-7 percent in April—the fifth rise in monthly oil prices in the past six months.

On Friday, oil was dragged down by concerns that the health crisis in India could offset some of the demand rebound elsewhere. While the United States and parts of Europe such as the UK are already re-opening and seeing increased economic activity, travel, and consumer revenge spending, major economies such as India and Brazil are suffering under the COVID resurgence.

The situation in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is particularly concerning. Some analysts, such as Rystad Energy, warned this week that the COVID crisis in India will result in a surplus of oil supply of as much as 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in May.

Goldman Sachs, however, continues to believe that the market will take India’s crisis in its stride and will realize the biggest jump ever over the next six months.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves
