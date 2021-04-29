Rystad Energy: India’s COVID Crisis Could Result In Global Oil Glut

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.94 +1.08 +1.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 68.51 +1.24 +1.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.907 -0.053 -1.79%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.957 +0.018 +0.92%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 2.100 +0.028 +1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.06 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 2.100 +0.028 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.53 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 64.13 +0.23 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 62.23 +1.58 +2.61%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 66.24 +0.81 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 66.13 +1.85 +2.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.85 +1.65 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 66.41 +1.74 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.53 +0.62 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 51.90 +1.26 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.11 +0.92 +1.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.26 +0.92 +1.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 58.96 +0.92 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 59.46 +0.92 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.86 +0.92 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 58.61 +0.92 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 65.76 +0.63 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 54.00 +1.00 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 66.20 +0.94 +1.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 57.81 +0.92 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.76 +0.92 +1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.25 +1.00 +1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 +0.75 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.20 +0.92 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 22 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 13 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 10 mins Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 2 days British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Imports From OPEC Plunge To Lowest Since 1973

The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

Russia is gaining major traction…

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Recover As Force Majeure Is Lifted

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Recover As Force Majeure Is Lifted

After falling below 1 million…

European Oil Majors Out-Traded U.S. Peers In 2020

European Oil Majors Out-Traded U.S. Peers In 2020

European oil majors BP and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rystad Energy: India’s COVID Crisis Could Result In Global Oil Glut

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

India’s worsening COVID outbreak is set to disturb the nearly balanced global oil market, which will show a surplus of oil supply of as much as 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) next month amid a sizeable loss of demand from the world’s third-largest oil importer, Rystad Energy says.

India has seen fuel demand decline in recent weeks as record-high new coronavirus infections are prompting lockdowns and curfews in many states in the country of 1.3 billion residents, limiting mobility and slowing business activity.

India’s combined demand for diesel, the most used fuel in the country, and for gasoline is set to plunge by as much as 20 percent in April compared to March, officials from refiners and fuel retailers told Bloomberg. Demand is further expected to decline in the coming weeks as curfews and localized lockdowns are likely to be extended.

The enormous health crisis in a major oil importer and consumer such as India has prompted Rystad Energy to significantly revise down its short-term estimate of global oil liquids demand. India’s crisis is expected to slash 575,000 bpd of oil demand in April and as much as 915,000 bpd in May, “disturbing the almost-balanced global oil market and building a sizeable glut,” the energy research firm said.

The surplus on the global oil market is seen at 900,000 bpd this month and at 1.4 million bpd next month, according to Rystad Energy.

India’s demand decline coincides with OPEC+ starting to bring additional supply to the market as of May 1. In a shortened and fast meeting earlier this week, the alliance didn’t change its decision to start raising output, signaling confidence in oil demand recovery elsewhere despite the surging COVID cases in India.

While Rystad Energy sees a glut coming, Goldman Sachs continues to believe that the market will take India’s crisis in its stride and will realize the biggest jump ever over the next six months. Goldman Sachs continues to see oil rising to $80 per barrel this summer and says that “The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand -- a change which supply cannot match -- must not be understated.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

Next Post

When Will Oil Demand Fully Recover?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump
Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power

The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power
Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas

Amazon, Google and Netflix Are Fighting Over This Rare Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com