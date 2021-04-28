Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 17 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 2 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 11 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Alberta Wins “Turn Off Oil Taps” Court Battle

Did The World Bank Just Doom LNG?

Did The World Bank Just Doom LNG?

In a recent report, the…

California Governor Newsom To Ban Fracking

California Governor Newsom To Ban Fracking

California Governor Gavin Newsom is…

OPEC Urges Its Members To Lobby Against NOPEC Bill

OPEC Urges Its Members To Lobby Against NOPEC Bill

Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo is urging…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Goldman: Oil To Hit $80 On Largest Ever Demand Jump

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 28, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Goldman Sachs expects global oil demand to realize the biggest jump ever over the next six months, the investment bank said on Wednesday, keeping its bullish forecasts for oil prices this summer.

Higher demand for travel and acceleration of vaccinations in Europe are set to result in “the biggest jump in oil demand ever, a 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) rise over the next six months,” Reuters quoted Goldman Sachs as saying in a note to clients.

Goldman Sachs continues to see oil rising to $80 per barrel this summer and says that “The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand -- a change which supply cannot match -- must not be understated,” as carried by FXStreet.

At the beginning of this month, Goldman also issued a bullish note, saying that it anticipated strong demand that would require OPEC+ putting another 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on the market in the third quarter, after the around 2 million bpd that the alliance and Saudi Arabia decided to return between May and July.

In early April, the investment bank expected excess oil inventories to normalize by the fall of 2021.

At the end of April, Goldman Sachs continues to forecast a large demand rebound this year, despite the soaring COVID cases in India, which have somewhat clouded the demand outlook.

“Commodity markets have looked through the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in India,” Goldman Sachs said today.

At the beginning of March, the bank expected Brent Crude prices to hit $80 a barrel in the third quarter this year, up by $5 compared to the previous forecast issued two weeks earlier.

Even after the sell-off in oil in mid-March, Goldman said that the “big breather” was a buying opportunity for oil and continued to forecast Brent hitting $80 per barrel in the summer.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oiplrice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 28 2021 said:
    I am glad that analysts at Goldman Sachs read my projections and copy them. Since September 2020 I have been projecting virtually nonstop in my comments to articles posted by oilprice.com that Brent crude oil price would hit $60 a barrel in the first quarter of 2021, this it did and even went beyond.

    I have also been projecting since September that Brent could hit $70-$80 in the third quarter of this year and average $65 for the year. Goldman has also copied this my projection. I have also been projecting that global oil demand will return to pre-pandemic level of 101 million barrels a day (mbd) by the middle of this year.

    I have also been projecting that we could see $100 oil between the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 triggered by a global supply-demand deficit estimated at 10.0 mbd. Let see if Goldman will also copy it.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

