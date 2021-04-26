EU Admits It Can’t Go Net-Zero Without Natural Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 61.91 -0.23 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins SellBuy 65.65 -0.46 -0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 2.790 +0.060 +2.20%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 1.879 +0.005 +0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 1.979 -0.017 -0.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 62.01 -0.23 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.979 -0.017 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 62.89 +0.50 +0.80%
Graph up Murban 4 days 63.64 +0.71 +1.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 60.47 +0.16 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 65.38 +0.73 +1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 64.62 +0.38 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 64.21 +0.38 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 64.70 +0.65 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 49.71 +0.91 +1.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.49 +0.71 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 61.14 +0.71 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.54 +0.71 +1.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 57.24 +0.71 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.74 +0.71 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.14 +0.71 +1.17%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 56.89 +0.71 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 52.00 -2.25 -4.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.96 -1.66 -2.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.86 -0.23 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.43 -3.34 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 7 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 5 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days .
  • 3 days Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 3 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 17 hours Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Concerned About India’s Oil Demand

Russia Tightens Its Grip On Europe's Natural Gas Markets

Russia Tightens Its Grip On Europe's Natural Gas Markets

The EU has aimed to…

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022

The United States is ramping…

Why Has President Biden Sidelined Natural Gas?

Why Has President Biden Sidelined Natural Gas?

President Biden’s huge economic and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Admits It Can’t Go Net-Zero Without Natural Gas

By Irina Slav - Apr 26, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Last week saw some much-needed good news for natural gas. The European Union signaled that it would include natural gas in its energy plans for the future, emissions and all. The not-so-good news is that speaking of emissions, the EU might oblige suppliers to minimize these as much as is possible.

In the early days of the rush to cut emissions, natural gas was hailed as what many called a bridge fuel, the bridge being between fossil fuels and renewable energy. Then, as the rush accelerated, the bridge-fuel status of natural gas began to be questioned, increasingly loudly.

While a lower emitter than coal or oil, gas was still an emitter, and many of the proponents of a net zero energy world became increasingly radical with the help of statistics that showed, for example, that U.S. emissions did not decline with the replacement of coal power plants with gas-fired plants because the output of these gas-fired plants—and their numbers—increased.

Gradually, gas became the third focal point of emissions-cutting efforts, almost on par with coal and oil. This is why the European Union’s decision to include natural gas in its brand new EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act. The weird-sounding document basically spells out what is green and what isn’t in a list for businesses and investors to peruse with a view to helping the EU along with its plans to become a net-zero emitter by 2050.

The piece of legislation, according to the EU, “introduces clear performance criteria for determining which economic activities make a substantial contribution to the Green Deal objectives. These criteria create a common language for businesses and investors, allowing them to communicate about green activities with increased credibility and helping them to navigate the transition already under way.” Related: Oil on Guard over Yemen as Saudi, Iran Meet in Secret

While gas was not included in the list of green economic activities, the EU said it would be included in a separate document treating—and this is the important part—transitional activities. Put simply, the EU legislation will restore natural gas to its bridge-fuel status.

This is, in essence, an admission that it won’t be that easy for the EU to wean itself off fossil fuels completely. It is also a confirmation of what the vice president of the EU and person in charge of the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said earlier this year about gas and other fossil fuels.

“Where, and as long as, clean energy cannot yet be deployed on the scale needed, fossil gas may still play a role in the transition from coal to zero emission electricity,” Timmermans said in March. “But I want to be crystal clear with you—fossil fuels have no viable future. That also goes for fossil gas, in the longer run.”

Some would argue that natural gas and almost certainly nuclear power have a pretty bright long-term future in Europe because putting all your energy eggs in the renewable energy basket when you’re electrifying the economies of a whole continent is a pretty risky business. Yet, the EU seems determined to achieve a net-zero status whatever it takes. And this is where the bad news for gas producers comes.

The case of French Engie refusing a cargo of U.S. LNG because of the high carbon footprint of its extraction has now become notorious as an illustration of the EU’s priorities. The bloc may not get to net-zero without gas, but it is highly likely that it will require the gas it uses to be as clean as possible. Methane leak elimination and emission reduction at the liquefaction terminals are just some things that natural gas producers may need to familiarize themselves with if they want to sell to the EU.

The world leader in LNG exports, Qatar is already working on it. When the country made the final investment decision on a 40-percent capacity increase at the world’s biggest LNG project, it also said it would invest in a carbon capture and sequestration system at the site, to lower its LNG’s carbon footprint.

Traditionally, buyers have looked at the quality and the price of commodities—and all other goods, really—to make a decision to buy. Now, the quality aspect has gained a new and very important detail when it comes to energy commodities. Their greenhouse gas footprint is on its way to becoming the single most important factor for some buyers.

For now, Europe is the only one with a comprehensive emissions strategy, but it may not remain the only one for long. The Biden administration has also announced pretty ambitious emission-related goals, and they are bound to affect natural gas consumption and exports. Asian buyers are also becoming increasingly emission-conscious and requiring proof of cleanliness for the gas they buy. In other words, gas may have retained its bridge-fuel status in the energy transition but using it to stay in the race for as long as possible will require a lot of emissions-cutting efforts on the part of producers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Could See Record Natural Gas Production In 2022
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week

Why The Outlook For Oil Prices Shifted This Week
Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC
Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets

Small Companies Rush To Buy Up Big Oil’s Assets
How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War

How Russia Could Kickstart Another Oil Price War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com