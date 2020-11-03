Oil Prices Rise On Election Day

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.78 +0.97 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.80 +0.83 +2.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.189 -5.83%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.92 +1.34 +4.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.189 -5.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 46 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 27.46 +1.27 +4.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 35.81 +1.02 +2.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 37.21 +1.02 +2.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 33.81 +1.42 +4.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.56 +1.27 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 34.16 +1.77 +5.46%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.56 +0.37 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 36.84 -0.24 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.00 +3.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.09 +1.02 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 10 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 12 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 9 hours Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 2 days The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About
  • 1 hour Did Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Overstep by determining what the public has the right to view.
  • 5 hours Biden's laptop
  • 22 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 3 days .
  • 5 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 2 days The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Making diamonds from thin air
  • 2 days Trump Brutal Truth @ U.N Left Everyone Speechless
  • 22 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 1 day Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 2 days How much switching to an electric vehicle could save you.

Breaking News:

China Looks To Boost Oil Exploration, Expand Oil & Gas Storage

OPEC’s Oil Revenues Set To Plunge To 18-Year Low

OPEC’s Oil Revenues Set To Plunge To 18-Year Low

The low oil prices and…

Analysts: Oil Prices Are Going Nowhere In The Short Term

Analysts: Oil Prices Are Going Nowhere In The Short Term

Oil prices will continue to…

China's Crude Imports Become Backbone Of Oil Price Recovery

China's Crude Imports Become Backbone Of Oil Price Recovery

The world’s largest oil importer,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise On Election Day

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2020, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices jumped early on Tuesday, with Brent back above the $40 a barrel mark, supported by a rally in financial markets and a weaker U.S. dollar on Election Day.

As of 9:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 3.53 percent at $38.13 and Brent Crude was rallying 3.08 percent to $40.17, returning to above $40 for the first time in a week.

On Monday, oil prices dropped in early trading as more European countries announced lockdowns, but oil closed higher after the U.S. financial markets rebounded later on Monday.

On Tuesday, oil prices rallied early on U.S. Election Day as equity markets around the world and in the U.S. also rose, with traders bracing for the outcome of the election.

Commenting on the move in oil prices early on Tuesday, Tamas Varga with oil brokerage PVM told Reuters:

“The jump has borne all the hallmarks of a massive, logical and even inevitable short-covering prior to the U.S. presidential elections.”

According to the analyst, Tuesday’s oil rally is exclusively due to the U.S. election, not a recovery from the slump in oil prices last week.

The bearish factors for oil are still very much present, with Italy also tightening measures to curb the second coronavirus wave, but stopping short of a nationwide lockdown, for now. The UK, Austria, and Belgium joined this weekend France and Germany in announcing second lockdowns amid surging coronavirus cases. The market fears that the return of the lockdowns will further delay the economic and oil demand recovery.

In addition, Libyan crude oil production is estimated to have jumped to 800,000 barrels per day (bpd), rising by 100,000 bpd over the past few days, and putting pressure on oil prices from the supply side.

One bullish factor which continued to support the market on Tuesday is that Russia is reportedly considering the idea that OPEC+ delay the easing of the production cuts. The top executives of Russia’s oil companies discussed on Monday the future of the OPEC+ deal with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, including an option to extend the cuts as-is for three months until March 2021, instead of easing the cuts from January as planned, sources with knowledge of the matter told Russian news agency Interfax. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Analysts: Oil Prices Are Going Nowhere In The Short Term

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Revenues Set To Plunge To 18-Year Low
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors

The Next Oil & Gas Battleground For Supermajors
Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return

Oil Plunges To $35 As Lockdowns Return
A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch

A Wave Of Stranded Oil Assets Is Coming To The U.S. Shale Patch
Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut

Biden Win Could Cause A Huge New Oil Glut
Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock, Bezos And Musk Charging Ahead in this $30 Trillion Mega-Trend



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com