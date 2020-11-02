Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.04 +0.23 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 38.97 +1.03 +2.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.217 -0.027 -0.83%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 36.50 -0.62 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 36.74 -0.30 -0.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 36.74 -0.30 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 32.58 -0.40 -1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.217 -0.027 -0.83%
Graph down Marine 19 hours 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 36.50 -0.62 -1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 45 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 45 mins 26.19 -0.38 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 34.79 -0.38 -1.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 36.19 -0.38 -1.04%
Graph down Sweet Crude 45 mins 32.39 -0.38 -1.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 45 mins 31.79 -0.38 -1.18%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 31.79 -0.38 -1.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 32.29 -0.38 -1.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 32.39 -0.38 -1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 32.19 -0.38 -1.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 36.74 -0.30 -0.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 37.08 -1.50 -3.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 26.00 -0.50 -1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 39.07 -0.28 -0.71%
All Charts
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

How The Oil Industry Fared Under The Last Nine U.S. Presidents

With the energy agenda at…

U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Coronavirus Threat

The U.S. and Canadian rig…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 02, 2020, 4:30 PM CST

Electricity prices in parts of Norway fell below zero for the second time in history early on Monday, and residents in southern Norway ‘got paid’ for using electricity as power producers have to pay to sell electricity when prices are negative.

According to Norwegian outlet E24, electricity prices in and around Oslo and Kristiansand were negative for four hours in the early hours of Monday.

This was the second time in history that electricity prices in Norway have dropped below zero. In early July, electricity prices in Norway went negative for one hour. Back then, some of the reasons for the first-ever negative electricity prices were a lot of snow in the mountains, limited exports of electricity, and the start of the summer vacations during which Norwegian power consumption is lower than normal.  

The latest negative electricity price from Monday was the result of heavy rainfall and wind in recent weeks as well as higher imports of nuclear power from Sweden, analysts told E24. Higher than normal seasonal temperatures also contributed to low power demand in southern Norway.

Electricity prices are expected to rise with the coming of the winter in the Nordic country, experts said.

Norway, Western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, generates most of its electricity from hydropower. According to Norwegian company Statkraft, hydropower accounts for 99 percent of all power generation in Norway. Globally, hydropower represents around one-sixth of the total generated electricity supply, Statkraft says. 

According to Statistics Norway, hydropower accounted for 91.2 percent of electricity production in the country in September 2020, followed by wind power with a 7.1-percent share, and thermal power with 1.6 percent. The latest annual estimate from Statistics Norway shows that hydropower accounted for 95.0 percent of the country’s electricity production in 2018.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Russia Discusses Three-Month Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

