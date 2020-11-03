OPEC’s Oil Revenues Set To Plunge To 18-Year Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 37.69 +0.88 +2.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 39.71 +0.74 +1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.187 -5.76%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 37.11 +1.02 +2.83%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 33.92 +1.34 +4.11%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.057 -0.187 -5.76%
Graph down Marine 2 days 36.39 -0.76 -2.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 39.76 +2.03 +5.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 35.18 +0.39 +1.12%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 40.70 +1.81 +4.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 36.50 +0.22 +0.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 37.52 +0.21 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 38.75 +0.41 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.89 -0.61 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 46 days 25.22 -0.03 -0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 27.46 +1.27 +4.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 35.81 +1.02 +2.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 37.21 +1.02 +2.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 33.81 +1.42 +4.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 32.56 +0.77 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.56 +1.27 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 34.16 +1.77 +5.46%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 32.56 +0.37 +1.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 37.85 +1.11 +3.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 27.25 +1.00 +3.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 36.84 -0.24 -0.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 30.76 +1.02 +3.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 34.71 +1.02 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 33.50 +1.00 +3.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.00 +1.00 +3.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 40.09 +1.02 +2.61%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC’s Oil Revenues Set To Plunge To 18-Year Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The low oil prices and the record OPEC+ production cuts are set to nearly halve the net oil export revenues of OPEC members this year compared to 2019, sending them plunging to their lowest level since 2002, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Collectively, OPEC members are estimated to earn about US$323 billion in net oil export revenues this year. If EIA’s forecast holds, the revenues will have dropped to their lowest level in 18 years. To compare, OPEC earned an estimated US$595 billion in net oil export revenues last year.  

This year, the pandemic and the oil price crash are hitting OPEC’s oil revenues, while the cartel is also cutting record volumes of production to support oil prices and help the market to rebalance.

Last year, the benchmark Brent Crude oil averaged $64 a barrel. This price is more than $20 a barrel lower than the average Brent price EIA expects this year—$41 per barrel. Production from OPEC is also down due to the cuts. The EIA expects the cartel’s oil output to average 30.7 million bpd in 2020, down by 3.9 million bpd compared to the average oil production of 34.5 million bpd in 2019.

“Continued declines in revenue in 2020 could be detrimental to member countries’ fiscal budgets, which rely heavily on revenues from oil sales to import goods, fund social programs, and support public services,” the EIA said.

The pandemic has significantly slowed down the economies of all major oil producers, while the oil price crash—which OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia helped to create when it flooded the market with oil in April—has markedly decreased oil revenues for the oil-dependent economies in the Middle East and Africa.

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that oil exporters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) were set to see their combined oil revenues drop by US$270 billion this year compared to 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com


Oil Prices Rise On Election Day
