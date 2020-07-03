Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 40.32 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 42.80 -0.34 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.15 +0.83 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.65 +0.83 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.05 +0.83 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.15 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

Citigroup analysts said on Thursday…

UAE: Output Cuts Will Send Oil Prices To ‘Normal’ Levels

The ongoing record production cuts…

WTI Jumps To $40 On Demand Recovery

The U.S. benchmark WTI Crude…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 03, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices fell early on Friday amid surging new coronavirus infections in the United States, which had market participants worried about the U.S. oil demand recovery trend.

As of 9:20 a.m. EDT on Friday, WTI Crude was down 1.28 percent at $40.13, and Brent Crude traded down 1.23 percent at $42.61. Prices recovered somewhat later in the afternoon but were still trading about 1% off.

Oil prices were still headed for a weekly gain this week as low supply from OPEC, encouraging economic data from the U.S. and China, and a drop in U.S. commercial inventories had supported prices earlier this week.

However, the U.S. reported on Thursday its highest level of new daily coronavirus cases so far—at more than 55,000, raising fears that a surge in infections will dent the gradual oil demand recovery in America, which consumers 20 percent of the world’s daily oil supply.

Nearly half of the U.S. states have either paused or rolled back the easing of the restrictions, Texas governor Greg Abbot mandated statewide face-covering in public spaces, while Florida reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in a new grim record. Related: U.S. Shale Needs To Rethink Its Strategy To Survive

Earlier this week, oil prices rallied after the EIA reported a draw of 7.2 million barrels in crude oil inventories in the United States in the week to June 26, down from an all-time high level of inventories reached the previous week.  

A Bloomberg survey of OPEC’s crude oil production in June showed that the cartel’s output fell to a three-decade low of 22.69 million barrels per day (bpd), as Saudi Arabia fulfilled its promise to cut an additional 1 million bpd on top of its quota in the OPEC+ pact.

Apart from tightening supply, oil prices were supported this week by optimistic economic news from the U.S. and China. In the United States, the economy regained 4.8 million jobs last month, data showed on Thursday, which sent equity and oil markets rallying. In China, the manufacturing sector conditions continued to improve in June, the Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI showed, while the Caixin China General Services survey showed on Friday that China’s services sector activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade and business confidence improved to a three-year high.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

