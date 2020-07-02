Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 42.77 +0.74 +1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.43 +2.15 +6.27%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 36.32 +0.55 +1.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.82 +0.55 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.22 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.32 +0.55 +1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.09 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.46 +0.55 +1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 2 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 53 mins Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 hour Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 22 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 23 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 1 day CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela

Oil Prices Remain Excessively Vulnerable To Shocks

Oil Prices Remain Excessively Vulnerable To Shocks

Oil markets remain highly fickle,…

Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100

Citigroup analysts said on Thursday…

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

There are now a number…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Goldman Sachs’ commodity analysts remain guarded about oil’s potential to rise over the near term, but in 2021, prices may start to improve, commodity chief Jeffrey Currie told Bloomberg’s Alix Steel.

Currie is sticking to the $35-a-barrel oil price forecast over the short term, he said, adding that if prices increased quickly, they would interfere with the market rebalancing by bringing more shale production back online.

As for demand and supply, Currie noted a marked improvement in demand, although in some parts of the U.S., it may be adversely affected by the resurgence in Covid-19 cases, notably in Texas and Florida.

In supply, OPEC+ has been doing better than expected, it appears, and Libya has yet to restart all of its fields, so the downside risk for oil prices from the supply side mostly comes from U.S. shale. However, it seems that producers are reluctant to restart shut-in production all at once, which should be positive for oil prices.

Separately, Goldman analysts said demand for oil is likely to recover to pre-crisis levels by 2022, spurred by a return to work for millions, a shift towards more private transport, and government support in the form of infrastructure spending.

“Oil demand has already started to recover with the initial pace of recovery surprising to the upside in economies like China and India. Demand is still below normalised level with June demand estimated to be 12% below last year levels,” the investment bank said as quoted by Reuters.

Gasoline will recover the fastest, Goldman also said, unlike jet fuel, which may have a long road to recovery ahead as consumers continue to shun air transport because of the virus.

Yet this fuel demand recovery is not a done deal. Any resurgence in Covid-19 cases on a wider scale could arrest the trend and maybe even reverse it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Citigroup: Oil Will Never Return To $100
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com