Oil Rallies On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 39.79 +0.52 +1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.99 +0.72 +1.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.687 -0.064 -3.66%
Graph down Mars US 14 hours 40.32 -0.53 -1.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 38.22 +0.89 +2.38%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.62 +0.36 +0.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.28 -0.23 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.687 -0.064 -3.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.09 +1.41 +3.47%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.18 +1.43 +3.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.25 +0.37 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 44.53 -0.52 -1.15%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.38 +0.29 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.62 +0.36 +0.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.62 +0.36 +0.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.03 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.22 +0.89 +2.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 35.77 -0.43 -1.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.27 -0.43 -1.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 39.67 -0.43 -1.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 34.77 -0.43 -1.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 34.27 -0.43 -1.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.62 -0.40 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.75 -0.50 -1.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 29.50 -0.50 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.34 +1.08 +2.56%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.22 -0.43 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.17 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.17 -0.43 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.75 -0.50 -1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -0.50 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.91 -0.43 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 2 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 14 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 36 mins Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 14 hours Something Worse Than COVID comes from China? A New Flu Virus
  • 8 mins U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 3 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 7 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 15 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 21 hours Rocketman72
  • 2 hours Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 3 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 8 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump

Breaking News:

Prominent Climate Activist Apologizes For ‘Alarmism’

Supermajors Are Flocking To This Booming Oil Frontier

Supermajors Are Flocking To This Booming Oil Frontier

Supermajors are flocking to this…

Colombia Is An Overlooked Victim Of The Oil Price War

Colombia Is An Overlooked Victim Of The Oil Price War

The demand shock in oil…

OPEC+ Is Still Producing Too Much Oil

OPEC+ Is Still Producing Too Much Oil

OPEC made efforts in June…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rallies On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - Jul 01, 2020, 9:40 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil inventories in the United States shed 7.2 million barrels in the week to June 26, the Energy Information Administration reported.

 

Analysts had expected an inventory decline of 710,000 barrels for the period, and the American Petroleum Institute had estimated a sizeable inventory draw, to the tune of 8.156 million barrels, the largest inventory draw so far this year.

 

For the previous week, the EIA reported an inventory build, at 1.4 million barrels, after another moderate build, of 1.2 million bpd, for the week before.

 

Oil inventories remain above the five-year average for this time of the year, but refinery runs for the past few weeks suggest demand for fuels is increasing, albeit slowly. 

 

Last week, these averaged 14 million bpd, compared with 13.8 million bpd a week earlier, and 13.6 million bpd two weeks earlier.

 

Gasoline production averaged 8.9 million bpd in the week to June 26, up from 8.8 million bpd a week earlier. Gasoline inventories added 1.2 million barrels last week, after a weekly draw of 1.7 million barrels for the week to June 19.

 

Distillate fuel production averaged 4.6 million bpd last week, versus 4.6 million bpd a week earlier. Distillate fuel inventories shed 600,000 barrels in the week to June 26. Distillate fuel demand has been slower to recover as air transport remains limited amid the continuing pandemic.

 

Meanwhile, the continued increase in new Covid-19 cases in the United States continued to weigh on oil prices this week. API’s report on crude oil inventories gave WTI a momentary respite, but in a day, the benchmark was down again, trading at $39.59 a barrel at the time of writing. Brent crude was trading at $41.55 per barrel.

 

A Tuesday announcement by Shell that it will take a writedown of up to $22 billion on its assets because of the oil price crash enhanced a feeling of pessimism for the immediate future of the oil industry, with more such announcement expected.


By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Next Post

Venezuela’s Oil Production Continues To Plummet
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates

Natural Gas Drops To 25-Year Low As Demand Disintegrates
Oil May Never Hit $100 Again

Oil May Never Hit $100 Again
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com