Exxon May Finally Book Major Writedowns

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 40.32 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 42.80 -0.34 -0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Graph up Mars US 6 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 6 hours 1.750 +0.016 +0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.15 +0.83 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.65 +0.83 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.05 +0.83 +2.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 36.15 +0.83 +2.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 35.65 +0.83 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 53 mins In a Nutshell...
  • 3 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 15 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 7 hours Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". 1 out of 5 Democrats admit it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 20 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 day Apology Accepted!
  • 3 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 1 day Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 2 days U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.

Breaking News:

Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

Why Power Companies Can’t Ditch Coal Just Yet

Why Power Companies Can’t Ditch Coal Just Yet

The electric industry’s decarbonization program…

Shale Giant Chesapeake Files For Bankruptcy

Shale Giant Chesapeake Files For Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy has filed for…

How To Take Advantage Of The Energy Stock Selloff

How To Take Advantage Of The Energy Stock Selloff

Anything related to oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon May Finally Book Major Writedowns

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 03, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

ExxonMobil could write down the value of its oil and gas assets as soon as this month, Wall Street analysts told Reuters on Friday.

Unlike many of its peers, Exxon hasn’t booked major writedowns since oil prices crashed earlier this year.

Where OccidentalBP, and Shell, have all adjusted the value of their assets, Exxon has not. In fact, it hasn’t been doing much of that over the past decade at all. 

Last month, BP and Shell lowered their oil price forecasts, which led to up to US$17.5 billion impairment charge at BP and up to a US$22 billion charge at Shell.   

Exxon has long explained the lack of huge writedowns – compared, for example, to Chevron’s US$11-billion impairment charge in Q4 2019 mostly in Appalachian natural gas – with the fact that it books the value of new oil and gas fields very conservatively and doesn’t adjust values to short-term price trends.

But as the future outlook of global oil demand and oil prices weakened after the crisis, analysts now see Exxon booking writedowns, although they refrained from estimating how much the potential impairment charges might be. 

Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman told Reuters that the global oil sector was “clearly altering its view on the value of assets and we would not be surprised if Exxon followed suit.”

According to Jennifer Rowland, an oil and gas analyst with Edward Jones, Exxon could “start to lose credibility if they don’t take a writedown soon.”

On Thursday, Exxon warned in an SEC filing that it could be in for booking its second consecutive loss in Q2 as the oil price collapse and weak refining margins hit both the upstream and downstream divisions of the U.S. supermajor. Exxon sees the lower oil and natural gas prices decreasing its upstream operating profit by anywhere from US$2.5 billion to US$3.1 billion. In the downstream, a change in North American crude logistics differentials and weak refining margins are set to eat between US$800 million and US$1.2 billion of the operating profit.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Price Crash Leads To Sharp Contraction In Gulf Economies

Next Post

A Clear Sign That OPEC Compliance Is Working
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid

3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com